Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Tariffs Hit the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Starts to Increase Prices

The DC Multiverse is set to end next year and sadly, some are getting a price boost before the crisis as tariffs start to hit

Article Summary DC Multiverse figures face price hikes as 2025 tariffs hit the toy industry hard.

McFarlane Toys sees a $3 price increase on select DC action figures.

Fans notice increases at retailers like Big Bad Toy Store and GameStop.

Prices rise due to 20% China import tariffs impacting production costs.

Times are changing as the new 2025 tariffs under the latest presidential policy are already starting to impact the toy industry severely. Many U.S. toy companies rely on manufacturing in China, where labor and production costs are lower. As new tariffs begin to arrive, import costs on toys are already starting to drive up prices for consumers. Sadly, the DC Multiverse has already started to feel the burden of these new tariffs, with latest figures already getting that price boost. McFarlane Toys has done an incredible job keeping their DC Comics action figure reasonably low compared to other brands out there, like Marvel Legends. But that is all changing following their latest DC Direct Page Punchers line, which features Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Kingdom Come Superman.

The DC Multiverse Gets Price Increase as Import Tariffs Start to Arrive

"Due to the 20% tariffs imposed on imports from China to the United States, some of our products will see price increases effective immediately. We have worked hard to minimize the impact and have limited these adjustments to only certain items. As always, our priority is to bring fans the best products at the most affordable prices possible. We appreciate your continued support and understanding."

McFarlane Toys's statement, which can be read above, states that only certain lines will be affected, and fans have already seen the $3 increase. While McFarlane Toys Store has prices that are slightly lower, other retailers like Big Bad Toy Store and GameStop have even higher prices, like the GameStop Cowardly Lot Batman getting a new $27.99 price tag instead of the usual $22.99 price. The recently revealed DC Comics Digital Silver Age wave is also getting a $3 boost for Superman, Doctor Fate, and Two-Face. These changes are not drastic, and dedicated fans are still having many of these pre-orders sell out, but for how long? We are only at the beginning of these new tariff impacts, so only time will tell if things will get higher in the future. In the meantime, get your DC Multiverse figures at the usual price before it's too late.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!