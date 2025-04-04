Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Unveils New Star Wars Celebration Darth Maul (Concept) Figure

Star Wars Celebration is getting some pretty amazing exclusive collectibles including a new Concept art Darth Maul figure

Article Summary Discover Hot Toys' exclusive Concept Art Darth Maul figure for Star Wars Celebration in Japan 2025.

Figure features new apprentice costume and rolling eyeball feature, inspired by Maul's early Sith training.

Limited to 1,000 pieces with unique collector's slipcover; additional 1,500 units available in select markets.

Accessories include light-up lightsaber, swappable blades, interchangeable hands, and a display stand.

The excitement is building as Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 approaches, promising big reveals, impressive panels, and, of course, exclusive collectibles. Among the releases, yet another standout Hot Toys reveal is on the way, featuring a Concept Art Version of Darth Maul. This sculpt is inspired by Maul's early days of training under the villainous Darth Sidious. This Star Wars: The Phantom Menace figure reimagines Maul in a new apprentice costume, with Concept Art head sculpt and a rolling eyeball feature. Standing 13" tall with 30 points of articulation, this figure will add a new sinister addition to your Star Wars collection, especially for Darth Maul fans.

Hot Toys has included a light-up double-bladed lightsaber with swappable blades, interchangeable hands, and a display stand. The Star Wars Convention Japan-exclusive version will be limited to just 1,000 pieces and will feature a special collector's slipcover. Just like the rest of these releases, an additional 1,500 units will also released in select markets like Sideshow Collectibles, which fans can RSVP to be notified when he drops.

Star Wars Darth Maul (Concept Art) – (Japan Exclusive Edition)

"Darth Maul, a deadly and agile Sith Lord trained by the evil Darth Sidious, is a formidable warrior and scheming mastermind. As Hot Toys joins Star Wars Celebration 2025, it's an excellent opportunity to explore this iconic character through stunning concept art of Darth Maul as a Sith apprentice."

"Specially designed to capture a reimagined appearance of Darth Maul in his training suit during his days as an apprentice to Darth Sidious, this expertly crafted figure departs from his original black and red contrasting look. Instead, the apprentice costume appears in a bright khaki color, providing a refreshing change for Darth Maul. This meticulously crafted collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpts with string details on the horns with separate rolling eyeballs, the iconic double-bladed Lightsaber™ with LED light-up function and a figure stand.

