Hasbro Unveils Star Wars Celebration The Ronin & R5-D56 Exclusive

An exclusive Star Wars Celebration Japan collectible has arrived with The Black Series Vision The Ronin & R5-D56 set

Article Summary Hasbro reveals exclusive Star Wars Black Series Ronin & R5-D56 set for Celebration Japan 2025.

Set includes figures from Star Wars: Visions, inspired by the episode "The Duel".

Features Ronin with red lightsaber, R5-D56 with hidden arsenal and straw hat.

Purchase exclusively at Hasbro booth in Japan, starting April 18, 9 AM JST.

Star Wars Celebrations Japan is upon us, and Hasbro has a brand new exclusive for the massive event. A new The Black Series figure is arriving, and it features the figure from the Star Wars: Visions anthology series. Coming to life from the episode The Duel, the Ronin has arrived and is a mysterious wandering warrior who travels the galaxy with his R5-series astromech droid. The series reimagines the Star Wars universe as a traditional feudal Japanese story, adding samurai elements to the characters and world.

Unlike traditional Jedi, the Ronin wields a red lightsaber, revealing his past as a former Sith. R5-D56, on the other hand, has his own uniquely modified arsenal of hidden weapons with a straw hat. As a Sith bandit leader rises, these two must save the day, and now Hasbro is bringing this dynamic duo to life. This Star Wars Celebration set will feature both figures in the Visions black and white deco red lightsaber and fabric elements. Everything is packed in a scenic box, and the two will be available for purchase exclusively at the Hasbro booth (Hall 1, 3-7) starting Friday, April 18, at 9 AM JST.

Star Wars: Visions – The Black Series The Ronin & R5-D56



"Accompanied by his droid, R5-D56, the Ronin becomes an unlikely hero to a small forest village when he defends them from a Sith bandit and her crew. This action figure set is detailed to look like The Ronin & R5-D56 from STAR WARS: VISIONS. Comes with 11 accessories, including a Lightsaber™, staff, 2 rocket thrusters, and 6 droid tools. Display the figures in or out of the window box package with an outer sleeve, a matte finish with embossing and gloss details, and unique watercolor character art."

"The Star Wars The Black Series The Ronin & R5-D56 with premium Japanese-only single-language packaging is available for purchase exclusively at the Hasbro booth (Hall 1, 3-7) during the 2025 Star Wars Celebration, starting Friday, April 18, at 9 AM JST."

