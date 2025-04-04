Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Rockfish Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everspace 2

Everspace 2 Announces Wrath Of The Ancients DLC

Everspace 2 - Wrath of the Ancients will bring about a ton of new content, as the DLC will be released on PC and consoles next month

Article Summary Wrath of the Ancients DLC unleashes new content for Everspace 2.

Explore four new star systems and uncover hidden secrets.

Fly the new Wraith Okkar ship class with rare abilities.

Engage in fresh missions, battles, and meet new characters.

Indie game developer and publisher Rockfish Games has confirmed a new DLC is coming to Everspace 2 with the announcement of Wrath of the Ancients. This all-new expansion to the game brings about several new post-game storylines together, along with more side quests and other content to flush the game out and give player sosme incredible new challenges. We have the full details below as it will arrive on PC via Steam and GOG, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles, on May 12, 2025.

Everspace 2 – Wrath of the Ancients

The Ancients have awakened! Their wrath has laid waste to human settlements in Cluster 34, destabilizing factions in power and stranding survivors. Among the Okkar, a growing number argue that if the Ancients reject Humankind, so should they. With the uneasy peace threatened, venture into the Okkar Homeworlds to discover the truth behind the threat… before war reignites the DMZ. Take flight to battle against Ancient and alien enemies while tracking down the source of these threats to Colonial space.

This full-sized expansion is packed with new star systems to explore, allies to meet, and powerful new weapons to destroy enemy ships. The massive main story campaign will take pilots through four new star systems, each packed with locations filled with secrets and side missions to uncover. Distant star systems bring new threats—battle challenging enemies and bosses in a never-been-seen-before Okkar Ship class. The new Wraith Okkar fighter uses rare technology to consume fragments of defeated enemies to activate special abilities. This high-risk, high-reward ship is deadly in the hands of a skilled pilot.

Adventure through an exciting post-game storyline expanding the EVERSPACE universe

Journey through several new major side quests exploring Okkar civilization and their homeworlds, accessible from midway through the main campaign

Take flight in the new flyable Wraith Okkar ship class

Meet an expanded cast of new and returning characters

Challenge new enemy types and bosses

Explore four new and expanded existing star systems including the Okkar homeworlds

Discover dozens of new locations filled with secrets and new puzzle types

Power up your ships with new weapons and gear

Break limits with new upgradable Okkar equipment

Collect rare resources and crafting blueprints

Space out to an expanded soundtrack adding new exploration, travel, and battle music

