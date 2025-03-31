Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, masters of the universe

New Masters of the Universe Faker 1/10 Statue Coming Soon

Iron Studios is back with their newest selection of impressive 1/10 Art Scale statues including Masters of the Universe

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 Art Scale statue of Faker from Masters of the Universe.

Faker, Skeletor's robotic He-Man clone, returns with his classic orange and blue design.

The detailed statue shows Faker's battle damage, featuring exposed wires and a torn face.

Pre-order the Faker statue for $189.99 now, with release expected in Q3 2025.

Get ready to bring Eternia home as Iron Studios is back with a brand new release for their Masters of the Universe collection. Move over, He-Man; there is a new hero, or, should we say, villain, in town as the infamous Faker is back. Faker was introduced in Masters of the Universe back in 1983 and is Skeletor's robotic clone of He-Man. His original action figure from Mattel was simply a blue-skinned He-Man repaint, but it was a great way to add a new villain to the Masters of the Universe roster. He was originally used to distract the King so that Skeletor could try and discover some secrets, only to have the king not be fooled by his plan. Faker would return in multiple different series of the Masters of the Universe over the years, all adding their own twist to the character.

However, his design has nearly remained the same, and Iron Studios keeps it alive with their new Faker 1/10 Art Scale statue. Depicted in his classic orange and blue designs, this robotic He-Man has taken a beating, showing off his more deadly robotic design with exposed wires on his chest and arm, a missing hand, and even his torn-away face. Nothing can keep this robot down, and now he is ready for revenge with this impressive 8.8" tall statue. Pre-orders for the Masters of the Universe Faker statue are live for $189.99 and a Q3 2025 release.

Masters of the Universe Faker 1/10 Statue – Iron Studios

