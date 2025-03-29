Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Future Awaits with McFarlane's New Batman (DC One Million) Figure

McFarlane Toys prepares for the fall of their DC Multiverse but is going out with bang as they debut new DC Comics 7” figure

Article Summary Introducing Batman 1,000,000, a futuristic successor from the 853rd century.

This Batman operates from Pluto with advanced tech and an indestructible batsuit.

McFarlane releases DC Multiverse figure with batarangs and fabric cape.

The 7" figure boasts 22 articulation points, available for $24.99.

The future awaits as McFarlane Toys is back with yet another version of the Dark Knight with Batman 1,000,000. In 1998, DC Comics debuted the DC One Million story, which featured Batman from the 853rd century and is a futuristic successor to Bruce Wayne. Created by Grant Morrison, this Batman is a member of the Justice Legion Alpha, an advanced team of superheroes inspired by the original Justice League. Unlike Bruce Wayne, this Batman operates from Pluto, overseeing a prison for the worst criminals in the universe. His abilities are enhanced by centuries of technology, a batcomputer that spans time, and a new indestructible batsuit.

Batman is now back with a new DC Multiverse figure that features the DC One Million suit with a fabric cape. This sleek DC Multiverse release is simple yet elegant, with a blue cowl and cape, a sleek black suit, and a yellow utility belt. McFarlane has just included a pair of batarangs with him, along with a display base and collectibles art card. This figure is already live on McFarlane Toys Store for a new elevated price of $24.99.

DC Multiverse Batman (DC One Million) 7" Figure

"As the virus from the future wreaks havoc on the sanity of present-day Gothamites, the Batman of the 853rd century must stay out of the grasp of the 20th century's Jim Gordon and the GCPD."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

BATMAN One Million as featured in DC comics.

Accessories include 2 batarangs and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!