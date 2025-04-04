Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

Sideshow Debuts Star Wars Asajj Ventress Mythos Premium Statue

Step into the mythos of a galaxy far, far away as Sideshow Collectibles is back with yet another Star Wars Premium Format Figure

Article Summary Explore Asajj Ventress's journey from Jedi Padawan to Sith assassin in Star Wars lore.

Unveil Sideshow's 27" Asajj Ventress Mythos Premium Format Figure for collectors.

Figure features swappable head sculpts, LED lightsabers, and a Dathomir cloak.

Pre-order now for $985 with payment plans, releasing January 2026.

Asajj Ventress began her journey in Star Wars: Clone Wars (2003) and was expanded significantly in The Clone Wars (2008) series. A former Nightsister from Dathomir, she was taken in as a Jedi Padawan but would fall to the dark side after the death of her master. Asajj would then become trained by Count Dooku as his own personal Sith assassin, wielding dual red lightsabers. She would clash with Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ashoka through the events of The Clone Wars. After being betrayed by Dooku, she returns to her Nightsister roots and becomes a bounty hunter, forging her own identity outside the Sith and Jedi orders. Ventress is now set to return in the upcoming Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld animated mini-series on May 4th on Disney+.

The mythos of Asajj Ventress, however, live on with Sideshow Collectibles' newest Star Wars Premium Format Figure that comes in at 27" tall. This Sith assassin gives a new look to Asajj as she is draped in a red Dathormir cloak, taking her back to her Nightsister roots. He will have to get two swappable head sculpts with the Sideshow Exclusive release, along with LED lightsabers. Add a new Star Wars Mythos statue to your collection for a mighty $985 as pre-orders are live with payment plans being offered and a January 2026 release date.

Star Wars Asajj Ventress Mythos Premium Format Figure

"Sideshow presents the Star Wars™ Asajj Ventress™ Mythos Premium Format™ Figure, an officially licensed Star Wars™ collectible highlighting the character in a stunning new scale. Sideshow's Mythos series features fine art collectibles that allow the collector to imagine what could have been, but maybe never was. Myths meant to be initiated by the eye and completed by the mind. This quarter-scale presentation immerses you in the merciless world of the Witches of Dathomir."

"The Asajj Ventress Mythos Premium Format™ Figure measures 27" tall, 17" wide, and 17" deep as this menacing Nightsister stands poised on a snarling Ssurian skull. Its skeletal remains are snared in her home planet's native flora as well as the gnarled growths of a Dathomirian swamp. The Sith assassin herself is swathed in an intricately flowing red and black outfit while she wields dual red Lightsabers — a sign of the grueling battle to come as she chases glory in the galaxy."

