The Minecraft Meal Arrives at McDonalds with Adult Collectibles

A new adult happy meal box is on the way as McDonalds prepares for A Minecraft Movie with new collectibles and special sauce

Article Summary McDonald's teams up with Minecraft for adult collectibles featuring Grimace Egg and Zombie Hamburglar.

Celebrate A Minecraft Movie's launch with Big Mac or 10-pc. McNuggets in pixelated packaging.

Exclusive Minecraft skins and in-game experiences with McDonald's App purchase of the meal.

Try the Nether-inspired hot sauce available with select meals or for purchase separately.

The Nether awaits as McDonald's is stepping into the world of Minecraft with their newest collaboration. Inspired by the upcoming film A Minecraft Movie, two new sets of collectibles for kids and adults. A Minecraft Movie Meal arrives on April 1 and will include your choice of a Big Mac or 10-pc. Chicken McNuggets. One of six collectibles will be featured in these meals with a Grimace Egg, Birdie, Zombie Hamburglar, a McPotion, a Big Mac Chest, and a Fry Helmet. There is also a matching card in each with a code that fans can use to redeem the exclusive skin in Minecraft!

The fun continues with the kids Happy Meal which will also feature new Minecraft toys from characters and bricks including Jack Black's Steve! However, that is not all as the McDonalds is also releasing a limited-edition sauce that is inspired by The Nether giving your McNugget dipping a spicy new experience. All of this kicks off at restaurants nationwide starting April 1, only at McDonalds. Flint and Steel!

Taste and Collect with the A Minecraft Movie Meal

"Introducing, A Minecraft Movie Meal: a new McDonald's collaboration inspired by Minecraft fans' imagination and love for the Golden Arches available at McDonald's restaurants nationwide starting April 1 – just ahead of A Minecraft Movie release."

The limited-edition collab features:

Your choice of a Big Mac or 10-pc. Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a drink in special pixelated packaging.

A limited-edition The Nether-inspired hot sauce, available as part of the 10-pc. Chicken McNuggets meal or for purchase with your favorite McDonald's item.

One of six custom-designed collectibles from McDonaldland and the Minecraft universe

A matching card and code for fans to redeem the exclusive skin in game

Bonus: purchase the meal through the McDonald's App to redeem a Minecraft Add-On pack at no additional cost – including even more in-game experiences, such as McDonaldland characters, builds and tools"

