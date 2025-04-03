Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Joker from Batman: The Killing Joke Arrives from McFarlane Toys

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys still has some DC Comics figures up his sleeve Batman: Killing Joker

Article Summary Explore The Killing Joke's iconic Joker origin and dark storyline from the 1988 graphic novel by Alan Moore.

McFarlane Toys unveils The Joker Gold Label figure with iconic trench coat, fedora, crowbar, and pistol.

The 7-inch Joker figure includes a deluxe display base, camera, and cover reprint backdrop, priced at $24.99.

Pre-order the stunning figure from McFarlane Toys Store for an April 2025 release date.

DC Comics Batman: The Killing Joke debuted in 1988. It was written by Alan Moore and illustrated by Brian Bolland. This graphic novel provides an origin story for the Joker, depicting him as a failed comedian who turns to crime after hard times. He would soon have a fateful accident after encountering Batman, becoming Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime. While the first part of the series shows the origin, the second shows the Comedian shooting and paralyzing Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. This was all to prove his philosophy that "one bad day" can drive anyone to madness, as he pushed Batman and Commissioner Gordon to the limit.

The Killing Joke is now coming to McFarlane Toys with their latest Gold Label McFarlane Cover Recreations. The Joker comes to life in his signature trench coat outfit with fedora and camera. The Joker will also come with a crowbar, a pistol and a deluxe cover reprint backdrop showing that iconic Killing Joker cover. The Joker (Batman: The Killing Joke) Cover Recreation is price dat $24.99 and pre-orders are live on McFarlane Toys Store with an April 2025 release.

The Joker (Batman: The Killing Joke) Gold Label Cover Recreations

"One of the most famous Batman stories of all time. This is the unforgettable work that forever changed Batman's world, adding a new element of darkness with its unflinching portrayal of The Joker's twisted psyche. Writer Alan Moore, acclaimed author of WATCHMEN and V FOR VENDETTA, offers his take on the disturbing relationship between The Dark Knight and his greatest foe. The Clown Prince of Crime has never been more ruthless than in this brutal tale."

Product Features:

McFarlane Cover Recreations are inspired by some of the most iconic comic book artists. Recreate famous covers with the included action figure and deluxe base with backdrop

THE JOKER™ as featured on the cover of BATMAN: THE KILLING JOKE one-shot (1988)

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Accessories include 2 extra hands, crowbar, pistol, camera and deluxe display base with cover reprint backdrop

