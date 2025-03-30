Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, star trek

Hiya Toys Takes Flight with Star Trek (2009) USS Enterprise Starship

Hiya Toys has revealed their newest Star Trek 2009 collectible with the USS Enterprise NCC-1701 Light Up Starship

Article Summary Hiya Toys debuts USS Enterprise model from Star Trek 2009, part of its new REPLICAart Series.

This 15” Light Up Starship blends classic and futuristic design, capturing the alternate Kelvin timeline.

Explore bold missions with this Constitution-class vessel, designed for unforgettable Star Trek adventures.

Pre-order this PX Previews exclusive online and at comic book stores for $149.99.

Hiya Toys is returning to the Final Frontier once again as they return to the rebooted 2009 Star Trek universe. We have seen a variety of 1/18 scale and 6" scale figures arrive from the line capturing the Enterprise crew. Well, it now looks like the U.S.S. Enterprise (NCC-1701) itself from Star Trek (2009) is coming to life with Hiya Toys' first release of the REPLICAart Series. This sleek, modern reimagining of the legendary starship blends classic design elements with a futuristic aesthetic. Constructed in the alternate Kelvin timeline, this Constitution-class vessel is larger and more powerful than its Prime Universe counterpart.

The USS Enterprise NCC-1701 Light Up Starship will come in at 15" in length and will have multiple lights featured throughout the ship. While this does not scale perfectly to Hiya's other 2009 Star Trek, it will still be a perfect addition to your collection. This REPLICAart release will be a PX Previews exclusive pre-orders will be offered online at $149.99 and at your local comic book stores.

HIYA REPLICAart Series – Star Trek (2009) USS Enterprise

"We boldly go where no one has gone before." The first item of REPLICAart Series, the Star Trek™ 2009 U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701, now joins in Hiya Toys! With precision design and exceptional craftsmanship, each piece brings these cinematic vehicles to life in stunning detail. The product in the REPLICART collection will add a unique touch to your collection, recreating those unforgettable moments from beloved films with remarkable accuracy and elegance."

"In Star Trek 2009, an emergency occurs on Vulcan，the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 sets off on a bold mission into the unknown. This crew will have an adventure in the final frontier where the old legend is altered forever as a new version of the legend begins. This brand new REPLICAart Series U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 figure, measuring 38CM in length."

