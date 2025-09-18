Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Scarecrow Returns to McFarlane Toys with New DC Comics Figure

A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon McFarlane Toys but that is not stopping them as new DC Comics figures are on the way

Article Summary Scarecrow returns as a new DC Comics Classic figure from McFarlane Toys, featuring his iconic costume.

The 7-inch figure boasts ultra articulation, 22 moving parts, and comes with his signature sickle and skull.

Pre-orders for the Scarecrow collectible are open at $26.99, with an expected arrival in October 2025.

McFarlane Toys continues to expand Batman's Rogues Gallery with detailed DC Multiverse figures for collectors.

Scarecrow, also known as Dr. Jonathan Crane, is one of Batman's more psychologically terrifying villains in DC Comics. First appearing in World's Finest Comics #3 (1941), Crane is a former professor of psychology and an expert in fear. However, he was dismissed from his position for his unethical experiments and obsession with the topic. This failed doctor would then adopt the Scarecrow persona and create a fear toxin that causes intense hallucinations, using fear as a weapon.

McFarlane Toys is now turning back the clock to give collectors a DC Comics Classic version of the infamous Batman villain. Scarecrow is featured in his more iconic scarecrow costume rather than his more modern take, which embraces the nightmare he has created. There are plenty of Batman figures out there from McFarlane Toys, so it is nice to build up his Rogues Gallery before the DC Multiverse ends next year. Pre-orders are already live and setting out fast for $26.99, and he is expected to arrive in October 2025.

"Dr. Jonathan Crane has spent as much time lurking in the dark corners of the human psyche as he has hiding in the shadowy parts of Gotham City. Obsessed with the idea of fear in its many forms, Crane has adopted the role of the Scarecrow, a living embodiment of things that go bump in the night. A career Super-Villain, Scarecrow lives to clash with the Batman, intent on making the Dark Knight cower in fear."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

SCARECROW as featured in DC comics.

Scarecrow includes sickle and skull and display base.

Also includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!