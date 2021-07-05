Seinfeld Returns Once Again With LEGO's Newest Ideas Set

LEGO's Ideas program has been a huge success in the past couple of years, giving fans the opportunity to bring their block dreams to life. We have seen some amazing creations come out of this line, from Sesame Street to Winnie the Pooh and not one but two sets from the hit sitcom Friends. There is a new sitcom coming to LEGO form as the company has revealed Jerry's Apartment from the hit series Seinfeld is heading our way. The set has 1,326 pieces and gives fans a faithfully recreate display model of the apartment set from Seinfeld. EGO even included the added light fixtures on the set to really bring that sitcom feel to life, which is a great touch.

Five mini-figures are included with this LEGO Ideas creation with Jerry Seinfeld, Elaine Benes, George Costanza, Cosmo Kramer, and Newman. The nostalgia of Seinfeld doesn't end there either, as the whole apartment is loaded with Easter eggs from a variety of popular episodes. Builders will even get to showcase Jerry Seinfeld on stage with a miniature comedy stand-up set. Seinfeld fans will not want to miss out on this incredible LEGO Ideas set that will allow dedicated fans to relive this hilarious series. Jerry's Apartment is priced at $79.99, and pre-orders are not set to go live here until August 1, 2021. LEGO VIP fans should get early access to pre-orders, so be sure to sign up here if needed.

"Fans of classic 90s sitcom Seinfeld can now recreate some of the most iconic scenes from the series with the new LEGO® Ideas Seinfeld set from the LEGO Group. Featuring Jerry Seinfeld's apartment, a buildable stage for the stand-up comic, and a Festivus pole, the set inspires builders to relive the most classic moments from the series. The highly anticipated set was created by LEGO fan Brent Waller, from Brisbane, Australia, via his submission on the LEGO Ideas® platform, a LEGO initiative that takes new ideas that have been imagined and voted for by fans and turns them into reality. So, whether you want to re-enact the Story of Festivus, the Wallet Scene or the Fix Up, the set's intricate props and features transport you directly back to New York in the 90s, enabling you to create your very own Show About Nothing in brick form."

"Some of the instantly recognizable features include; the kitchen with buildable counter, fridge, microwave, oven and more; living room with a sofa; tables; an office; a buildable stage for stand-up comedian Jerry and a Festivus pole, collectively inspiring memories of comical moments from the show's 180 episodes! The set features 5 mini-figures inspired by the iconic main characters and one notable postal worker from the show; Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Cosmo Kramer, Elaine Benes, and Newman are all included decked out in iconic 90s outfits. "

