Sideshow Unveils New Star Wars Scum & Villainy 1/6 Pagetti Rook Figure

Return to Mos Eisley with Sideshow Collectibles as they debut a new 1/6 scale Star Wars Scum & Villainy figure with Pagetti Rook

Sideshow Collectibles is returning to Tatooine once again as they continue their Star Wars Scum & Villainy collection. This line brings some of the iconic and deadliest aliens from around the galaxy to life and in 1/6th scale. A new alien has arrived from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with Pagetti Rook who is a minor character in the film and is part of Jabba the Hutt's barge crew. Pagetti was the one who tried to get Luke Skywalker into the Sarlacc Pit, which did not work out so well for anyone out on that Skiff.

Sideshow Collectibles has now given new life to this guard with an impressive figure that is fully articulated with fabric clothing and features real braided hair. As for accessories, he will come with two extra pairs of hands along with a Vibrospear. Pre-orders for the Star Wars Pagetti Rook 1/6 scale figure are already live through Sideshow for $275 with a February 2026 release.

"Sideshow presents the Pagetti Rook™ Sixth Scale High-End Collectible Figure, an officially licensed Star Wars™ collectible prepared to protect your desert skiff. Pagetti Rook is a Weequay alien, a species distinct for their tough, wrinkled skin. Part of Jabba the Hutt's barge crew, Pagetti Rook is known to fans as the guard who forces Luke Skywalker toward the Sarlaac at the Great Pit of Carkoon with an impressive vibrospear. Before his defeat, the Weequay showcases a ruthless and intimidating exterior to the prisoners."

"Inspired by the character's appearance in Return of the Jedi™, this fully articulated, highly poseable high-end Star Wars figure wears tailored fabric clothing accurate to his on-screen ensemble. His outfit includes a white shirt and tan trousers, over which he wears dark brown armor in a leather-like texture as well as a matching belt, gloves, and boots."

