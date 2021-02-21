Spider-Man Miles Morales 2020 Suit Comes to Life With Hot Toys

In 2019, Marvel Comic released a special 2020 Variant comic variant to hype up the debut of the Iron Man 2020 event. One of the biggest variant covers was Miles Morales Spider-Man #13, which debuted a Daft Punk-styled costume for the popular webslinger. This leads up to the debut of the PlayStation exclusive game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales that was loaded up with extra costumes to suit Mile suit. The infamous 2020 Suit returned for the game, and now Hot Toys is bringing it to life with their newest 1:6 scale figure. The figure is capture with the hologram Spider-Man challenges that Peter Parker left around the city. This futuristic suit is packed with detail, accessories, and even LED functionality in the head. The head will feature a new crafted helmet, and it will have swappable eyes that will light up when turned on as well as the chest.

This suit is only a variant debut and does not hold any continuity in the Marvel Universe. However, this is an amazing suit that takes some time to unlock in the game, and Hot Toys brings it to life right before your eyes. From the LED functionality to the faux leather detail, this is one Spider-Man figure that will really stand out in any collection. The Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 2020 Suit will be priced at $290. It is set to release between April – June 2022, and fans can find pre-orders and payment plans located here.

"One of the fan favorite features from Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game is the option to utilize a variety of memorable suits. By completing every hologram challenge Peter Parker leaves for Miles Morales, fans can unlock an awesome costume with futuristic takes on it! Capturing detail look of the aspiring hero in his fancy suit, Hot Toys is excited to unveil the highly-anticipated 1/6th scale Miles Morales (2020 suit) collectible figure from Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales."

"The highly accurate figure is crafted based on Miles Morales in 2020 Suit from the video game, includes a newly crafted masked head with LED light up function and multiple interchangeable eye pieces for different expressions; a newly developed body; 2020 Suit with LED light up chest panel to recreate the signature design; finely textured jacket with red Spider emblem; interchangeable hands for signature poses; assorted spider-web effect accessories; and a dynamic figure stand with cybernetic workshop inspired backdrop for complete display."