Spider-Man Anti-Ock Suit Saves the Day with New Hot Toys Reveal

The final suit for the hit PS4 exclusive video game Marvels's Spider-Man has arrived. Hot Toys has officially revealed the Anti-Ock 1/6th scale figure that fans saw during the Sideshow Con a couple of months ago. The suit comes from the final confrontation between Doctor Octopus and Spider-Man as he designs a new armor suit to take him down with efficiency and style. Spider-Man will stand 12" tall, will feature roughly 30 points of articulation, and even include a huge set of accessories. From interchangeable hands, web accessories, and even swappable eyepieces this suit is ready to see some action. There is a standard and deluxe versions of the character and the deluxe give collectors an added dynamic diorama base that has Doc Ock tentacles in action. This will give fans extra depth to their figure display and with the luminous paint effect on the suit, Spider-Man will taking displaying to a whole new level.

The Marvel's Spider-Man video game is packed with a massive amount of costumes that is just being eaten up my companies. I can not blame them either as it is the best way to showcase some of the most iconic Spider suit around. The best part of the game is some of their custom suits like this Anti-Ock suit and this figure is beautifully crafted. Fans of the Marvel Comics icon or the game this is one figure fans will not want to miss out on. Pre-orders for this figure are not live just yet and a price is not known but they should be going live soon and will be found here. Don't miss out on some of the other video game suits brought to life from Hot Toys as well to finish your collection.

"Holds a special place in fans' hearts, the Anti-Ock Suit is an original creation from Marvel's Spider-Man video game, which allows fans to access the special resupply power upon the final battle. The Anti-Ock suit is an upgraded version of the Advanced Suit, made from the same material used on Octavius' mechanical tentacles, giving Peter Parker amazing abilities to figure on par with the ultimate villain. Continue to expand on Marvel's Spider-Man collectible series, Hot Toys is excited to present a Deluxe Version of 1/6th scale Spider-Man collectible figure dressed in his Anti-Ock Suit to directly counter Doc Ock's highly weaponized arms."

"The figure features a newly crafted masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye to create different combinations of Spider-Man's expressions; a specialized body allows great realistic poseability; all-new metallic black Spidey suit with a yellow spider emblem on chest; merging luminous reflective effect on the suit and eyes highlighting patterns and details; matching interchangeable hands for iconic postures; a variety of web accessories; and a themed dynamic figure stand for aerial poses. This Deluxe Version will exclusively include diorama accessories of Doctor Octavius's mechanical tentacles with battle damaged effects to enhance your display setting. Team up with our web-slinging Spider-Man in 1/6th collectible figure to face off against Doc Ock!"

Specifications

Product Code: VGM45

Product Name: Spider-Man (Anti-Ock Suit) (Deluxe Version)

Height: Approximately 30cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

Special Features: A set of battle damaged Dr. Ock's mechanical tentacles diorama accessory attachable to figure base

The 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Anti-Ock Suit) Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version) specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Man wearing Anti-Ock Suit in Marvel's Spider-Man video game

A newly developed masked head sculpt with three (3) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Spider-Man's expressions

Interchangeable eyes with specially applied luminous reflective effect

Approximately 30cm tall

Specialized body with over 30 points of articulations

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands with cobweb pattern including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of opened hands

One (1) pair of web shooting hands

One (1) pair of cobweb swinging hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

Costume :

One (1) newly developed metallic black colored Anti-Ock suit and yellow spider emblem embossed on chest with specially applied luminous reflective effect

Accessories:

One (1) set of battle damaged Dr. Ock's mechanical tentacles diorama accessory attachable to figure base***

One (1) pair of web shooters

Six (6) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

One (1) open spider web effect accessory

One (1) attachable graphic card

A specially designed dynamic figure stand with game logo, character nameplate

*** Exclusive to Deluxe Version