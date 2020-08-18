Spider-Man Hot Toys Gets Far From Home Mysterio's Drones Accessory

Hot Toys is returning to the final battle of Spider-Man: Far From Home with their next collectible. Unlike the usual figure releases, this time we are getting some accessories to enhance your Hot Toys web-slinger collection. The Mysterio Drones are back and ready to create some havoc inside your collection this time. The drones are 1/6th scale and feature one massive drone with two smaller drones which can be displayed next to it. The drones are not that large with a height of roughly 3 inches and a width of 5.5 inches. These drones will engage your Spider-Man in your collections with their massive amounts of detail with battle damage and stretches. The Mystery Drones will have a special stand that will hold all three accessories at the same time.

It is not often that Hot Toys releases accessories for their figures so for Spider-Man fans this is a real treat. They are not massive drones so they will fit just right in with any of your Far From Home collectibles. Prices and a release date have not been released for this accessory just yet. Pre-orders should go up today from the Spider-Man Mysterio Drone which collectors will be able to find located here.

"That projector is evidence. It will tell people what we are doing and how we are doing it!" – Mysterio. Uses cutting edge projection technology and drones to create incredible holographic effects of the Elementals to paint himself as a hero, Mysterio the master of illusion tricks Spider-Man in twisted reality with nightmares and horrors. To recreate the stunning fight scenes between the villain and neighborhood super hero, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the highly-detailed 1/6th scale Mysterio's Drones Accessories collectible set from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Meticulously crafted with fine attention to details, the drone accessories set features a 1/6th scale Mysterio Drones, measures approximately 14cm in width, 13cm in length, and 7.5cm in height; two miniature drones, measures approximately 5cm in width, 4.5cm in length, and 3cm in height; beautifully painted with battle damage effects and stretches; and a specially designed collectible stand to set up all the drones at the same time. Unleash the drones for the most thrilling movie setting!

Specifications

– Product Code: ACS011

– Product Name: Mysterio's Drones

– Height: Refer to details

– Points of Articulations: 0

– Special Features: Masterfully crafted with authentic and fine details of the Spider-Drone in Spider-Man: Far From Home

The 1/6th scale Mysterio's Drones Accessories Collectible Set specially features:

– Masterfully crafted with authentic and fine details of the Spider-Drone in Spider-Man: Far From Home

– One (1) 1/6th scaled Mysterio-Drone (approximately 14cm W x 13cm L x 7.5cm H)

– Two (2) miniature Mysterio-Drones (approximately 5cm W x 4.5cm L x 3cm H)

– Skillfully applied multi-layered painting with battle damages effects and stretches

Accessory:

– One (1) articulated display stand (approximately 17cm H x 15.5cm L)