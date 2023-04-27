Spider-Man: No Way Home Green Goblin Coming Soon to S.H.Figuarts At long last, so of the Spider-Man: No Way Home Villains are coming to life from Tamashii Nations as a goblin is flying on in

Green Goblin is back and ready to not only take on one Spider-Man but three! Coming right off the screen of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tamashii Nations has revealed their newest S.H.Figuarts figure. Norman Osborn is displayed in a new time and ready to teach Peter Parker a lesson about being a hero. This new Figuarts release is long overdue, as we are over a year since No Way Home hit theaters, and still, we have no villain figures that are in our hands. Hell, we hardly have any No Way Home figures at all, but things are slowly starting to arrive, including the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man S.H.Figuarts figure.

Green Goblin is back and packing a punch with this release, and he will come with his glider, two head sculpts, as well as pumpkin bombs. It looks like Tamashii Nations is showing off his Final Battle outfit here, but fingers crossed for a couple of classic accessories like the armored goblin helmet. It is time to finally destroy that web-headed hero, with this release and Green Goblin will be priced at roughly $125. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but he can be seen here with a release in October, and all things No Way Home Figuarts can be found here.

"God's Don't Have to Choose, We Take." – Green Goblin

"S.H.Figuarts Green Goblin (Spider-Man: No Way Home) . The characteristic shape of the hood and unique texture, etc. Expressed with special coloring and modeling. There are two types of hoods, "wearing state" and "snabling back state". Cultivated at S.H.Figuarts. Due to the movable mechanism, suna and dynamic action in the film is possible!"

"Reproduce the impressive battle scene of Spider-Man vs. Green Goblin in the play!! ※S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man [Integrated Suit] – "FINAL BATTLE" EDITION – is sold separately. The image includes prototypes and images under development. It may be slightly different from the actual product. ※The information in the article is current at the time of publication. The posted contents are subject to change without notice."