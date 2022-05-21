Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Imperial Commander Jumbo Revealed

Star Wars Celebration is not far away, and Gentle Giant Ltd has announced their second convention exclusive collectible. Another Jumbo Kenner figure is on the way as they reveal the Imperial Commander from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Coming in at 12" tall, The Imperial Commander will come in Gentle Giant Ltd's retro inspired windowed packaging that features a resealable clamshell blister card. It is unclear if he will have a blaster or not, but he will be limited to only 500 pieces! These Jumbo Kenner figures have been fantastic to see, and I know plenty of Retro Star Wars collectors who can not get enough of them. This is a fun and perfect collectible to head exclusively to Star Wars Celebration this year. The Imperial Commander Jumbo Kenner figure will be priced at $80 and can be found at Booth 1719 during the days of the convention. It also looks like Gentle Giant is offering the figure exclusively to their Premier Guild Members to pre-order, so if you are a member save yourself the visit and secure one today!

"STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK™ – IMPERIAL COMMANDER™ JUMBO FIGURE – A Gentle Giant, Ltd. Star Wars™ Celebration Anaheim Exclusive! From the glory days of the Empire, it's the Imperial Commander™! Faithfully reproducing the vintage Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ figure from 1980, but in a 12-inch, 1:6 scale. Our newest Jumbo Figure includes his original blaster and comes packaged on a resealable clamshell blister card, with vintage-style artwork. Limited to only 500 pieces!"

"This item will be available to pre-order during the convention at Booth 1719 for $80. Premier Guild Members who are not attending the in-person show may pre-order this item on www.gentlegiantltd.com. For information on Premier Guild Tier pre-order roll-out schedule, please visit our blog post here."