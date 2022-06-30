Star Wars Purge Trooper Comes to Life with New Hot Toys 1/6 Figure

The new Star Wars Purge Trooper (Phase II Armor) has been getting a lot of attention lately. This Stormtrooper originally debuted in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as a trooper trained to take on Jedi. Cal Kestis had no problem taking these troopers down, but with upgrades like this, he might have a challenge on his hands. The Purge Trooper made a return in Obi-Wan Kenobi, as the former Jedi Master made his way onto the Inquisitor's fortress. Hot Toys has revealed their first Star Wars figure for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series with the new and deadly Phase II Armor Purge Trooper. He will stand 12" tall, feature that slick black and red armor, and will come with his blaster rifle. This new Star Wars figure will fit perfectly in any collector's Imperial collection and will easily stand out against that white Stormtrooper armor. The Purge Trooper is priced at $235, set for a July – December 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi™ Purge Trooper™ 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure – Purge troopers are a specialized class of Imperial soldier trained and equipped to assist the Inquisitors™ in hunting down Jedi™ and other Force-sensitive beings who threaten the Empire. Borrowing tactics and methods first used by the Republic soldiers that accompanied Jedi generals during the Clone Wars, this elite group is few in number and keeps out of the public eye."

"Following the finale of the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series, Hot Toys is pleased to present the new 1/6th scale Purge Trooper collectible figure. The collectible figure is meticulously crafted with detailed helmet and armor in black and red paint applications, a form fitting under-suit, a red pauldron, a blaster rifle, and a figure base! This new trooper will be an excellent addition to your Imperial display!"

The 1/6th scale Purge Trooper Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Purge Trooper in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

– Newly crafted Purge Trooper helmet with fine details

– Specially applied black colored painting on armor with red markings

– Approximately 30 cm tall

– Body with over 30 points of articulations

– Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

– One (1) pair of fists

– One (1) pair of relaxed hands

– One (1) pair of hands for holding blaster rifle

Costume:

– One (1) meticulously crafted Purge Trooper armor

– One (1) black colored and multi textured fabric under-suit

– One (1) red colored pauldron

– One (1) red colored left arm guard

– One (1) black and red belt with apron

– One (1) pair of black boots

Weapon:

– One (1) blaster rifle

Accessory:

– Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate