Star Wars Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike Bundle Arrives At Hot Toys

Hot Toys has just revealed their newest Star Wars 1/6th scale figure with the infamous Scout Trooper, as seen in Return of the Jedi. The Stormtrooper class played a big part in the invasion of the Forest Moon of Endor. Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia had to take down some of these baddies, giving fans an amazing Speeder Bike chase. Star Wars fans can now display this iconic Speeder Bike chase as Hot Toys announces their Scout Trooper Speeder Bike set. The Speeder Bike is quite large, coming in at 20.5″ long, but it is designed, and detail like never before, including an articulated grip, steering vanes, engine flap, front cannons, and Endor themed base.

Fans will definitely want more than just one of these figures allowing collectors to display the entire Speeder Bike chase in their collection like never before. The Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike Hot Toys Bundle is no cheap feature either as it is priced at $505. The set is expected to release between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Fans can also purchase the Scout Trooper by itself right here for half the price, which will help increase the rank of their own Empire.

"Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike 1/6th Scale Collectible Set – Imperial Scout Troopers are lightly armored compared to other stormtroopers, which allows them to move more quickly and easily in a range of environments. On Endor, Scout Troopers riding speeder-bikes patrolled the forests, guarding against threats to the shield generator protecting the second Death Star during its construction in orbit above the moon. Now Hot Toys is thrilled to expand its popular Star Wars collectibles line up and officially present the exciting 1/6th scale Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike collectible set from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi!"

"The highly-accurate Scout Trooper collectible figure is skillfully crafted based on the character's appearance during the thrilling sequences from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. It features a newly developed helmet and armor with weathering effects, a finely tailored fabric bodysuit, a blaster pistol, a blaster rifle, and a themed display stand! The 1/6th scale Speeder Bike is crafted with astonishing craftsmanship showcasing the mechanical details of the vehicle and measures at approximately 50cm in length. It features great paint applications, articulated foot pedals, steering vane, and engine flaps, a cargo bag at the back of the machine, and a themed diorama base! This 1/6th scale Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike collectible set will provide a large variety of amazing display options for all Star Wars fans!"

The 1/6th scale Scout Trooper Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Scout Trooper in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Newly developed helmet and finely crafted body armor with specially applied distress effects

Approximately 30.5 cm tall

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of grip holding hands

One (1) right hand for holding weapons

Costume:

One (1) newly crafted Scout Trooper armor with weathering effects

One (1) black colored and multi textured fabric under-suit

One (1) creamy white colored utility belt with pouches

One (1) pair of creamy white colored boots with pistol holster and weathering effects

Weapons:

One (1) blaster rifle

One (1) blaster pistol

Accessory:

A figure stand with Star Wars logo, character nameplate and graphic card

The 1/6th scale Speeder Bike Collectible Vehicle specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Speeder Bike in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Highly-accurate paint application on the mechanical design with specially applied weathering effects

Approximately 52.5cm L x 11cm W x 17cm H

Articulated grip, foot pedals, steering vanes, engine flaps, and cannon

One (1) cargo bag (cannot be detached)

Accessory:

Newly designed bushes themed diorama dynamic figure stand