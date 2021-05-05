Perfect Collectibles For Star Wars The Mandalorian Fans Old and New

The Mandalorian has been easily one of the biggest things in Star Wars since the debut of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Disney+ series has changed the way we watch television shows, and it is only two seasons in. Of course, with a hit show like this, there are plenty of collectibles to obtain and some fans might not know where to start. For Revenge of the 5th, we wanted to celebrate Star Wars the way we know how through collectibles, and we have picked some of the best The Mandalorian collectibles around. We are starting off simple and sweet with Hasbro and their incredible Vintage and Retro Collection figures. Quite a few of the hit characters have made it to the 3.75" format like Greef Karga, The Child, The Armorer, Din Djarin, and Mando in his Beskar armor. Each figure is priced at only $12.99, which many to choose from and can be found here.

For old school collectors, the new Hasbro The Mandalorian Retro Collection is right up your alley with figures paying tribute to Kenner area figures. A whole case of figures has been released in an amazing retro format like Moff Gideon, Cara Dune, and The Child. Fans will also want to pick up The Mandalorian Monopoly set to snag up the exclusive Remnant Stormtrooper to finish off the set. Some figures are starting to pop up on the store, but pre-orders are still live at many places like here. With the retro design and classic card back packaging, these are a set of figures fans will not want to sleep on.

For collectors with a more expensive taste, then Hot Toys is right up their alley with a. Great set of upcoming 1/6 scale figures. Star Wars collectors can bring their favorite characters right off the screen with a great set of The Mandalorian figures like Bo-Katan, Beskar Mando with The Child, Ahsoka Tano, Moff Gideon, and much more. These figures are pricey, coming in between $250 – $350 depending on the figure, version, and other factors. Most of these Hot Toys figures are still up for pre-order with a late 2021 or 2022 release date. Payment plans are, of course offered, so take advantage if needed and they can all be found here.

May the 5tth is the perfect excuse for Star Wars fans to splurge on the latest Star Wars collectibles. The Mandalorian will continue to grow in popularity, so be sure to start collecting before these collectibles sell out or skyrocket in value by Season 3. These collectibles are on two different spectrums of prices, so be sure to find what The Mandalorian collectibles best suit your lifestyle. May the force be with you.