Static Joins the DC Multiverse with New McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive

Coming out of the pages of DC Comics, Static is joining the DC Multiverse with a brand new McFarlane Toys Store exclusive figure

Static, also known as Virgil Hawkins, first appeared in Static #1 back in June 1993, published by Milestone Media. Milestone Media was an independent Black-owned imprint distributed through DC Comics, forging its own heroes. Created by Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle, Static was designed to bring greater diversity in the real world through superhero storytelling. Virgil possesses electromagnetic powers that he acquired from the Big Bang, along with a variety of other individuals.

Virgil now uses his power to stop them, and McFarlane Toys brings him to the DC Multiverse with his classic DC Comics outfit. The Static (Trial By Fire) Gold Label figure is a McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive and comes with two electric effects and his signature trash can board. It would be amazing to see a DC Multiverse WB Static Shock figure in the future, and in the meantime, pre-orders for Static are already live. Priced at $29.99, this Trial by Fire figure is already up on McFarlane Toys Store with a December 2026 release.

DC Multiverse Static (Trial By Fire) 7" Gold Label

"Like any awkward teenager, Virgil Hawkins worries about girls, pocket money, girls and getting beat up. But recently, he's had even more on his mind: his newfound superpowers, his secret identity…and girls. On a night of terror dubbed "The Big Bang" Virgil Hawkins received incredible electromagnetic powers. As an enthusiastic comic book reader, he knew just what he had to do so his swashbuckling alter ego, Static was born, A wisecracking crusader in city infested with superhuman crime, Static is about to learn the hard way, that as much fun as it is playing the hero, it's no game."

Accessories include 2 electric rings, trash can lid and base.

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back.

McFarlane Toys Store EXCLUSIVE Gold Label

