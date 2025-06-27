Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, terminator

Terminator 2: Judgment Day T-1000 MAFEX Unveiled by Medicom

Medicom is back with some brand new heroes and villains from their legendary MAFEX collection like Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Article Summary Medicom unveils a detailed T-1000 MAFEX action figure from Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Figure features multiple head sculpts, weapon hands, and battle-damaged chest piece

Highly articulated design lets you recreate iconic T-1000 moments from the film

Pre-orders open for $134.99 with April 2026 release; pairs with upcoming T-800 & John Connor set

The T-1000 is the relentless liquid-metal assassin as seen in Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991). Sent by Skynet to kill young John Connor, this new and updated T-model is a shapeshifting killing machine that hunts John. However, the future saw this move and sent back a reprogrammed T-800 to protect him. Composed of mimetic polyalloy, the T-1000 can morph its limbs into blades and imitation faces while regenerating from nearly any sort of physical damage. Medicom now captures Robert Patrick's eerily incredible performance as the T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgement Day with a brand new MAFEX figure.

This figure is exactly what any fan wants, with a variety of weapons and accessories that nicely capture the T-1000's liquid arsenal and detail. Medicom not only included a variety of weapon hands but also impressive head sculpts showing that metallic interior and an alternate damaged chest. The horror of the T-1000 continues his pursuit with this new MAFEX figure that will pair well with the upcoming T-800 & John Connor MAFEX 2-Pack. Pre-orders are already live for $134.99 with an April 2026 delivery, with tariff surcharges being applied.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day – T-1000 MAFEX

"Are you the legal guardian of John Connor? – T-1000. From the iconic Terminator 2: Judgement Day film comes the next explosive entry in the fan favorite MAFEX line of figures: the advanced T-1000! An assasin sent back into the past by Cyberdyne to change the future and kill the young John Connor, this figure come equipped with jaw-dropping detail and superb articulation along with a large variety of accessories. Re-enact your favorite moments from the film or envision your own when you order your figure today!"





Features 6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Terminator 2: Judgement Day film

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Contents T-1000 figure

4 Interchangeable head sculpts Normal head Focused head Split in half head Headshot head

Interchangeable hands

Alternate battle damaged chest piece

2 Liquid metal pointing hands

2 Liquid metal hook hands

2 Pistols

2 Holsters

Metal bar

