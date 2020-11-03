The Child Gets His Very Own 1/4th Scale Star Wars Hot Toys Figure

Hot Toys recently announced some new 1/4th scale The Mandalorian figure. We have already seen both the standard and deluxe versions of The Mandalorian and The Child Set that are packed with accessories. The Child is included in that set, and with its growing popularity, Hot Toys has also unveiled fans can now purchase the character with its own solo release. Just like the previous release, The Child will stand roughly 3.5" tall and will include a great set of customizable pieces. With two interchangeable head sculpts, three pairs of swappable ears, and hands. The little critter will also come with other accessories from The Mandalorian with the Pram, a silver knob, Mythosaur necklace, and a display stand.

Unlike the original The Mandalorian and The Child Hot Toys set, this one will get a massive price drop at only $175. The 1/4th scale figure is set to release between the end of 2021 and early 2022 and can be found located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing The Mandalorian collectibles coming soon from Hot Toys. From 1/6th scale characters and even a life-size The Child that will take your Star Wars collection to a new galaxy.

Protect The Child at All Costs

"Star Wars The Mandalorian – The Child 1/4th scale Collectible Figure "Wherever I go, he goes." The new season of the widely anticipated Star Wars series The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+ with fans' beloved mysterious little green alien, who had been pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests, continuing his adventure in a dangerous galaxy with the Mandalorian!"

"In celebration of the launch of the new season, Hot Toys is pleased to officially present the new 1/4 scale The Child collectible figure for all Star Wars fans! Based on the appearance of the Child, who fans affectionately called "baby Yoda', the highly-accurate 1/4 scale figure stands at 9cm tall and features two interchangeable head sculpts with the great likeness and 3 pairs of interchangeable ears, a specially tailored robe, a necklace, the little foundling's favorite silver knob, and a hover pram! This 1/4 scale collectible figure of the Child is surely going to be a delightful addition to your collection!"

Specifications

Product Code: QS018

Product Name: The Child

Height: Approximately 9cm tall

Points of Articulations: 11

Special Features: Two newly developed head sculpts capturing The Child's facial expressions, Hover pram

The 1/4th scale The Child Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of the Child in the live action-series The Mandalorian

Two (2) newly developed interchangeable head sculpts capturing The Child's facial expressions (natural, and mouth-opened)

Highly-detailed facial expression, detailed wrinkles, and skin texture

Approximately 9cm tall

Newly developed body with specialize frame for wide range of articulations

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable ears including:

One (1) pair of relaxed ears

One (1) pair of upward pointing ears

One (1) pair of downward pointing ears

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable arm with hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of knob holding hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) beige-colored robe

Accessories:

One (1) hover pram with cover and brown colored blanket

One (1) Mythosaur emblem necklace with strap

One (1) silver colored knob

Specially designed articulated figure base with movie logo and character name

Artists:

Head Sculpted by Ji Ho Lee

Figure Painted by JC. Hong

Figure Art Directed by Da In Jeong