The Flash Returns as MAFEX Steps into the Multiverse Once Again

Medicom is back with a new assortment of MAFEX figures including the return to the DCEU with The Flash from 2023

Medicom is returning to the DCEU once again as they unveil their latest MAFEX figure for the Fastest Man Alive. The Flash debuted in 2023 and was intended to help reset the DC Universe, but Warner Bros. went a new route before the film even hit theaters. Starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, the film followed the hero altering time to save his mother, leading to a wide multiversal crisis. The film did have some flair, like the return of Michael Keaton's Batman and some fun cameos. However, its inconsistent CGI, chaotic storyline, and Miller's off-screen controversies surely did not help push the film in the right direction. It seems that The Flash is back yet again as Medicom reveals its newest MAFEX figure, which is ready to break time and space.

This new version captures the updated 2023 outfit and features three swappable heads with masked, masked with lenses and a Barry Allen head. Medicom has released a few Flash figures before, but this one does come with a nice set of Speed Force accessories with tons of lightning and a tornado effect. The Flash was surely released at the wrong time, and it took DC way too long to finally deliver, but the multiverse is ready for a new adventure with this Scarlet Speedster for $129.99. Pre-orders are already live online with a January 2026 release.

The Flash (2023) MAFEX No.271

"Trying to alter his past to save a loved one from a tragic fate, Barry Allen is thrust into an alternate timeline where the very fate of the multiverse hangs in the balance! From the creative minds at Medicom Toy. The Flash is racing his way to join the fan-favorite MAFEX line of dynamic figures! Wreathed in lighting from breaking the speed barrier, this figure is a perfect way to enhance your DC collection! Order yours today!"

Product Features

6.10 inches (15.5cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the movie, The Flash

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

The Flash figure

2 Alternate head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Speed lightning effects

Tornado effect piece

