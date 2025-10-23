Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Fallout, McFarlane Toys

The Ghoul Arrives at McFarlane Toys with New Fallout TV Figure

Step into the Wastelands with McFarlane Toys as they bring the world of Fallout to life with a new selection of collectibles

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 7" action figure of The Ghoul from Amazon’s Fallout TV series.

The figure captures The Ghoul’s mutated look, complete with cowboy hat and two weapon accessories.

Ultra Articulation design allows up to 22 points of movement for dynamic Fallout Wasteland posing.

Available for $34.99 and includes base, art card, and exclusive collectible details for fans to enjoy.

In the TV adaptation of Fallout, The Ghoul is the alias of Cooper Howard, who was once a charming pre-war Hollywood actor. He was also the spokesperson for Vault‑Tec Corporation, but after the bombs dropped, he became a mutated ghoul and feared bounty hunter. Due to extreme radiation exposure following the nuclear apocalypse, he bears the telltale physical horrors of ghoulification: scarred, noseless, and over 200 years old. The Ghoul retains fragments of his former identity and continues the search for clues about his missing family. McFarlane Toys is now bringing the world of Fallout to life as they expand their deluxe 7" action figure line with the hit Amazon Prime TV Series.

The Ghouls are now back in action with a brand new figure that is packed with detail and ready to take on the Wasteland. This Fallout figure will come with a display base, a collectible art card, a removable cowboy hat, and two guns to help him get his bounties. McFarlane Toys has these figures priced at $34.99, and pre-orders are already live on McFarlane Toys Store. Be on the lookout for more figures in this wave with Maximus, Steph Harper, and even the Red Platinum Howard Cooper.

The Ghoul (Fallout TV Series) Deluxe 7" Figure

"The Ghoul has survived the Wasteland longer than most, and has made his living as a ruthless bounty hunter. As pragmatic and deadly as he may be, there's more than meets the eye beneath his irradiated and violent exterior."

The Ghoul is featured in his look from Fallout Season 2.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Amazon MGM Studios original series FALLOUT.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing.

Includes removable hat, two weapons and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys FALLOUT figures.

