Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

The Inhumans Return to Marvel Legends with New Black Bolt 2-Pack

New York Comic Con is upon us and Hasbro has revealed some new Marvel Legends figures right from the pages of the comics

Article Summary Marvel Legends brings back the Inhumans with a new Black Bolt and Triton 2-Pack inspired by classic comics.

Black Bolt and Triton include multiple swappable heads, hands, and wings for ultimate display options.

Pre-orders for the Inhumans 2-Pack open October 21 on Hasbro Pulse for $57.99, releasing Fall 2025.

More Inhumans figures like Medusa and Gorgon are teased for future Marvel Legends 2-Packs.

The Inhumans are a race of superpowered beings created by the alien Kree, and they have a complicated history in Marvel Comics. Black Bolt (Blackagar Boltagon) first appeared in Fantastic Four #45 (1965) and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He is the king of the Inhumans and possesses a devastatingly powerful voice, so destructive that even a whisper can level cities. Triton, on the other hand, is his cousin, who also debuted in Fantastic Four #45. Triton features a more aquatic appearance and abilities, including superhuman strength, speed, and underwater breathing, and can't survive long out of water without special gear.

Hasbro is now bringing the Inhumans back with a new set of Marvel Legends figures, including a new 2-Pack with both Triton and Black Bolt. It has been quite some time since we have seen a Black Bolt figure, and now he is back and better than ever. The set will feature swappable heads and hands for both figure,s along with swappable wings for Black Bolt. Pre-orders are set to arrive on October 21 on Hasbro Pulse for $57.99 and are set to arrive in Fall 2025. Be on the lookout for more Marvel Legends Inhumans 2-Packs coming soo,n like Medusa & Gorgon!

Marvel Legends 2-Pack – Inhumans: Black Bolt & Triton

"Exposure to the Terrigen Mists granted Black Bolt the power to shatter mountains whenever he speaks, so he rules Attilan as a silent king with the help of fellow Inhuman Triton whose transformation from terrigenesis allows him to breathe underwater. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Inhumans Black Bolt & Marvel's Triton Two-Pack figure set!"

"These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's Inhumans and Fantastic Four comics. The Black Bolt and Marvel's Triton action figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 12 accessories: 4 alternate hands, 4 wing pieces, and alternate sonic scream head for Black Bolt and 2 alternate hands and alternate head for Triton."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!