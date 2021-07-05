The Mandalorian The Armorer Hot Toys Summer Exclusive Figure Debuts

Hot Toys continues to show off their summer convention exclusives as we get a brand new character from the hit Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. We have already seen a new webslinger save the day with Cyborg Spider-Man, and now The Armorer has arrived from a galaxy far, far away. The popular Mandalorian is back but in 1/6th scale format, coming in at 11.5" tall and will have 26 points of articulation. The mysterious Star Wars character will feature a high amount of detail with a beautifully crafted helmet and add a faux-fur coat. As for accessories, The Mandalorian figure will come with her usual setup with swappable handpieces, ladle, welder, hammer, tongs, Beskar steel, and a damaged Mandalorian chest piece.

This popular character was missing in the Season Season of The Mandalorian, and I hope we can see her story continue in Season Three. Until then, this beautifully crafted 1/6th scale figure is a perfect collectible Star Wars fan can look forward to. This figure is set to release later this year, and while no pricing or pre-orders are available, she will be found here. Be on the lookout for more SDCC exclusives throughout the next couple of weeks and prepare those wallets.

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ – 1/6th scale The Armorer™ Collectible Figure – "When one chooses to walk the way of the Mandalore, you are both hunter and prey." The Armorer plays a vital role in keeping the culture of the Mandalorians alive. She forges beskar armor in the ancient tradition of her people. Star Wars fans were captivated by her character and story."

Today, in the further continuation of The Mandalorian collectible series, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale collectible figure of The Armorer as a Hot Toys 2021 Toy Fair Exclusive item! The collectible figure features a finely crafted helmet and armor pieces, meticulously tailored outfit with faux-fur coat, a selection of tools, a display stand, and a themed backdrop! Seek The Armorer now for your Star Wars: The Mandalorian collection!"