The Mandarin Comes to Life From Shang-Chi with New Hot Toys Figure

Wield the power of the Ten Rings as Hot Toys debuts another Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings figure. Wenwu, portrayed by Tony Leung, comes to life right before fans' eyes with this incredible 1/6th scale figure. The Mandarin stands just roughly 12" tall, have 30 points of articulation, and will have a newly detailed head sculpt. Unlike the Shang-Chi figure, Wenwu will have some with a variety of interchangeable hands as well as equipable Ten Rings weapons. The Ten Rings will also feature power effects, allowing fans to capturing The Mandarin in all of his powerful glory. The mysteries of Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings will be revealed this Friday, and pre-orders for Wenwu are already live. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Wenwu 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure from Hot Toys are priced at $250, set to release in Q1 2022, and pre-orders can be found here.

"To prepare fans for the release of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, today Hot Toys is delighted to present the new hero Shang-Chi as the highly-accurate 1/6th scale collectible figure. Masterfully crafted based on the image of Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in the movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with striking likeness; finely tailored costume with screen authenticity; two highly-detailed staffs, necklace, and a figure base. What's more, additional accessories for Shang-Chi will be coming soon! So stay tuned as we are about to reveal the surprise! Expand your favorite Marvel collection with the latest Shang Chi collectible figure now!"

The 1/6th scale Shang-Chi Collectible Figure specially features:

Newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression and skin texture

Black colored short hair sculpture

Approximately 30 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of weapon holding hands

Three (3) pairs of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) metallic red colored vest with black colored patterns

One (1) metallic red colored under shirt with black colored patterns

One (1) pair of black colored pants

One (1) pair of black colored sneakers

Weapons:

One (1) brown colored staff with wood grain pattern

One (1) brown colored staff with effect ends

Accessories:

One (1) necklace

A themed figure stand with character name plate

*Additional accessories coming soon