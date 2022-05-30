The X-Men Arrive at Iron Studios with Three New MiniCo Statues

To Me, My X-Men! New MiniCo statues have been unveiled by Iron Studios featuring some iconic mutants. Three new statues are on the way with Professor X, Magneto, and Nightcrawler. Each mutant comes in at roughly 6" tall and features a hand-painted and nicely sculpted big-headed portrayal of the hero (or villain). Professor X is displayed in his golden hover chair, and Magneto is ready to showcase that he is in fact the Master of Magnetism. Nightcrawler gets a little more colorful and creative with BAMF displayed in his teleportation smoke. Each of these X-Men MiniCo statues is very well done and will be a nice collectible for any home or office. Each Marvel Comics X-Men MiniCo statue is priced at $39.99 with a Q1 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them all here. Be sure to add some of the other X-Men MiniCo Statues to your collection with Cyclops, Wolverine, Psylocke, Beast, Gambit, Rogue, and Storm!

"Wearing a suit and tie to disguise as a regular person, the heroic leader of the X-Men sat on his stylish and futuristic golden floating chair, puts one of his hands on his bald head, and, using his powerful mind, projects his telepathic psychic powers. Answering fans and collectors, Iron Studios increases their collection of mutant heroes on the MiniCo line, bringing the statue \"Professor X – X-Men – MiniCo\", with the mentor and creator of the X-Men group of heroes in his classic look from the 90s."

"From the middle of a purple cloud, "Bamf"…With a popular onomatopoeia from Marvel's universe, the charismatic blue elf from the X-Men uses his powers to teleport between dimensions with his incredible acrobatic abilities and appears ready for action. Answering fans and collectors, Iron Studios expand their collection of mutant heroes on their popular Toy Art line, bringing the statue \"Nightcrawler – X-Men – MiniCo\", one of the most beloved X-Men by fans with his classic look in the stylized MiniCo format."

"Wearing his classic suit created with his powers, made of an amalgam of various metal alloys, as strong as Iron Man's armor, the mutant master of magnetism floats over a pedestal of metallic minerals with his arms opened, using his broad control powers over every form of magnetism to manipulate any metal and electromagnetic fields. In their best Toy Art style, Iron Studios present the statue \"Magneto – X-Men – MiniCo\", releasing the first supervillain in the MiniCo collection inspired by Marvel's mutant heroes."