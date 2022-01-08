Transformers Megatron Reigns Supreme with New Sentinel Nendoroid

Sieging control of Cybertron has never looked so adorable as Sentinel has revealed their newest Transformers Nendoroid. Megatron is here to destroy all of the Autobots with this miniaturized figure that is loaded with detail and articulation. This is the second Transformers Nendoroid figure to come out of Sentinel, with Optimus Prime deploying out first. Megatron does not come with any accessories but will come with a swappable angry faceplate to allow for some aggressive combat tactics. This G1 styled design is a fun new Transformers collectible that will allow collectors to create new adventures in pint size format.

The Nendoroid series are fun little figures that do not take up a lot of room and are highly detailed and articulated. Bringing the world of Transformers to this pint size format is pretty fun, even if they do not transform. I hope we can start to see more of the classic Transformers line-up come to the Nendoroid form in the future. Bumblebee would be a nice addition as well as Ironhide, Starscream, and, Soundwave. The Transformers Megatron Nendorodi from Sentinel will release in May 2022, priced at $56.99, and pre-orders and be found right here.

"Decepticons, attack! From the "Transformers" series comes a Nendoroid of the Decepticon leader Megatron! The Nendoroid is fully articulated, allowing you to create all kinds of action poses from the animated series and comics. An angry face plate is included as an optional part. Enjoy creating poses of Megatron battling the Autobots and commanding the Decepticons in Nendoroid form!"

Product Features

4.29 inches (11cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Transformers animated series

Fully articulated

Part of the Nendoroid line

Optimus Prime figure not included

Box Contents

Megatron figure

Angry face plate

Stand

Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, megatron, sentinel, transformers