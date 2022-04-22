WWE The Undertaker The Modern Phenom Statue Arrives from PCS

The Undertaker has arisen and is ready to take him ether belt as PCS Collectibles debuts their newest WWE statue. Coming in at 26" tall, this 1:4 scale statue features the WWE Superstar in all of his glory. The Deadman is ready for his next victim and is shown in his long black trench coat and hat. PCS Collectibles captured this wrestler perfectly with an incredible sculpt and design to bring him to life. The sculpted detail is so fine that it shows fabric textures on the Undertaker's outfit, waves in his hair, and brings his stare right to your shelf. This is one statue that WWE fans will not want to miss, and it will be one that will take any collection to new levels. The Undertaker: The Modern Phenom 1/4 Scale Statue from Premium Collectibles Studio is priced at $705. The WWE legend is set to release in the Summer of 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

