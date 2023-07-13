Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Nerf

Hasbro Knockouts Summer with the NERF Elite 2.0 Double Punch

It is NERF or Nothing this summer as Hasbro is ready to for kids to embrace the outdoor with new blasters that are ready for action

Get ready to blow the competition away as it is a NERF or Nothing Summer with Hasbro's latest reveal. A new NERF blaster is on the way that will have any operator knocking down any tangos that get in their way with the NERF Elite 2.0 Double Punch. Most of these blasters have a gimmick that makes them fun and unique, and the Double Punch will surely stand out. Laster is motorized and will feature double barrels and double clips showcasing rapid alternating barrel movement. The set comes with 50 foam darts, and the clips hold ten darts each. You can never go wrong with a motorized NERF blaster, and the Double Punch will be your new favorite blaster to play with, making you the neighborhood champion. Bring home this bad boy right here for $34.99 and see that alternating barrel in action!

NERF Elite 2.0 Double Punch Has Arrived for the Summer

"LOAD UP, REV UP, AND BLAST INTO BATTLE! Double your dart blasting fun with the NERF ELITE 2.0 DOUBLE PUNCH motorized blaster that has double barrels and double clips! The DOUBLE PUNCH blaster features 2 rapid alternating barrels that move back and forth as you blast darts. It includes 2x 10-dart clips so you can unleash 20 darts in a row. This NERF blaster comes with 50 NERF ELITE 2.0 foam darts in 2 different colors, giving you enough darts to load both 10-dart clips and additional darts to keep nearby in the blaster's 10-dart onboard dart storage."

"Power up your battles and unleash darts fast with motorized blasting as you hold down the acceleration button and pull the trigger. This toy foam blaster adds excitement to kids' outdoor games as the darts fly fast and the barrels pump back and forth. It's an awesome gift for kids and a great toy for high-energy, active play. Eyewear recommended (not included). Requires 4x 1.5 volt AA alkaline batteries (not included). Available for purchase at Walmart starting July 2023 and at most major retailers starting August 1, 2023."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!