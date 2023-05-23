Become Spider-Gwen with New Light-Up Mask and Web-Shooters Enter the Spider-Verse with a new set of collectible gear with Spider-Man masks and web shooters from Across the Spider-Verse

"Anyone can wear the mask. You can wear the mask." – Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This legendary quote tells Marvel fans that there can be more than one Spider-Man or Spider-Woman. Disney is dishing out some new spider-themed cosplay items just in time for Across the Spider-Verse. Spider-Gwen, aka Ghost Spider, is ready for action with a new mask and web shooters. Take on the big bads of an alternate reality with these impressive Ghost Spider web-shooters. Featuring a pink and white design, wall-crawlers will be able to shoot darts and project a Ghost Spider logo. Her mask, however, is something unique with an attached hood and character sounds. For a kids' mask, this is a pretty sweet Spider-Man collectible that Gwen Stacy fans will surely not want to miss. Fans can bring home these Spider-Gwen goodies today for $34.99 each with the light-up mask here and the web-shooters here. Be sure to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters on June 2, 2023.

Gwen Stacy Swings On In with New Spider-Man Collectibles

"Little heroes can jump straight into action with this Ghost-Spider Mask! Featuring a hood covering, authentic character sounds and light-up eyes, your little one will love dressing up as their favorite Super Hero."

Molded Ghost-Spider face mask

Includes attached hood

Light-up eyes

Authentic character sounds

Mesh-covered eye holes

Nose and mouth holes

Adjustable back strap

Inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

"Gwen Stacy fans will be fired up by these web-shooters. Featuring a light-up feature that hauntingly projects Ghost-Spider's icon, this pair of fun roleplay accessories can launch the included darts up to 10 feet so they can create their own Spidey action scenes!"

Includes two gloves, two wrist launchers and six darts

Web-shooters attach to gloves

Press button on web-shooters to project Ghost Spider symbol on to surface

Press button to fire darts

Launches darts up to 10 feet

Gloves feature screen art detailing on fingers

Inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!