Become Spider-Gwen with New Light-Up Mask and Web-Shooters
Enter the Spider-Verse with a new set of collectible gear with Spider-Man masks and web shooters from Across the Spider-Verse
"Anyone can wear the mask. You can wear the mask." – Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This legendary quote tells Marvel fans that there can be more than one Spider-Man or Spider-Woman. Disney is dishing out some new spider-themed cosplay items just in time for Across the Spider-Verse. Spider-Gwen, aka Ghost Spider, is ready for action with a new mask and web shooters. Take on the big bads of an alternate reality with these impressive Ghost Spider web-shooters. Featuring a pink and white design, wall-crawlers will be able to shoot darts and project a Ghost Spider logo. Her mask, however, is something unique with an attached hood and character sounds. For a kids' mask, this is a pretty sweet Spider-Man collectible that Gwen Stacy fans will surely not want to miss. Fans can bring home these Spider-Gwen goodies today for $34.99 each with the light-up mask here and the web-shooters here. Be sure to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters on June 2, 2023.
Gwen Stacy Swings On In with New Spider-Man Collectibles
"Little heroes can jump straight into action with this Ghost-Spider Mask! Featuring a hood covering, authentic character sounds and light-up eyes, your little one will love dressing up as their favorite Super Hero."
- Molded Ghost-Spider face mask
- Includes attached hood
- Light-up eyes
- Authentic character sounds
- Mesh-covered eye holes
- Nose and mouth holes
- Adjustable back strap
- Inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
"Gwen Stacy fans will be fired up by these web-shooters. Featuring a light-up feature that hauntingly projects Ghost-Spider's icon, this pair of fun roleplay accessories can launch the included darts up to 10 feet so they can create their own Spidey action scenes!"
- Includes two gloves, two wrist launchers and six darts
- Web-shooters attach to gloves
- Press button on web-shooters to project Ghost Spider symbol on to surface
- Press button to fire darts
- Launches darts up to 10 feet
- Gloves feature screen art detailing on fingers
- Inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!