Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: 3w3m, jonathan hickman

$1000 Gets You A Piece Of Original Jonathan Hickman Artwork For 3W/3M

$1000 gets you a full-figure, black & white 11" x 14" piece of original Jonathan Hickman artwork for 3W/3M .

Article Summary Jonathan Hickman offers $1000 original artwork via 3W/3M's Kickstarter.

Limited 11"x14" bespoke black & white art pieces available.

3W/3M expands universe via Kickstarter, featuring deluxe hardcover.

Backers get exclusive access to past content and community trials.

People do seem to forget that Jonathan Hickman broke into comic books as a writer/artist. Or rather a writer/graphic designer, with The Nightly News published by Image Comics. But now he is reminding us all with the current 3W/3M Kickstarter which has opened that particular universe up to the crowdfunding crowd, rather than just the Substack lot.

They have already offered original art commission tiers from 3W/3M co-owners Mike del Mundo and Mike Huddleston as artwork for the donor rewards, with full figure commissions for $100 selling out in less than 48 hours (and only 3 $500 headshots left). And now they are doing similar to Jonathan Hickman, saying, "That's right, this is your opportunity to get an ultra-rare, custom 1 of 1 original art piece from Jonathan.$1000 Gets You A Piece Of Original Jonathan Hickman Artwork For 3W/3M This is a very special one-time offering in support of the Kickstarter. These will be full-figure, black & white 11 x 14 illustrations. One key difference from our previous original art tiers, though: Jonathan will decide the subject of the piece. Whatever it is, though, it'll be bespoke to you. There are only 5 spots available in this tier and we expect them to go fast, so hurry- back 3W/3M [ONE] on Kickstarter now."

As of typing this, one has sold.

[ONE] is to be the opening volume of the first major story to spring from this shared universe, and they want readers in and out of the community to experience it. Hence, Kickstarter. [ONE] will be a deluxe hardcover or a set of three prestige editions, containing "the core stories that set the stage for everything to come." In addition to the springboard story material, the crowdfunding campaign will also offer an array of other hardcovers collecting nearly everything they've released via Substack so far. This is the first time these stories have been made available outside of 3W/3M's current Substack ecosystem.

"3W/3M [ONE] is intended to serve as the ultimate starting point for our new universe, a standalone volume that introduces you to the core concepts, characters, and conflicts, no other reading requiredIt collects not just [SHIFT] and [ARRIVALS], but also an expanded edition of [FOUNDATIONS]- which will now include BREATHE, the follow-up story we did with art by the great Jerome Opeña. It will be available in two formats: a 200-page deluxe hardcover, or as a prestige collector's set of three standalone editions. Both formats will feature the incredible design work of Sasha E Head, and will be printed at European dimensions to the high standard you've come to expect from us. We're so excited for this book because of what it represents: the culmination of all the universe-building we've done, and the launch point for a whole new era of stories. This volume marks a new beginning for this entire endeavor, and the perfect jumping on point for everyone looking to join us."

But their intentions are also to use Kickstarter to expand the 3W3M community on Substack and the 3W3M app as well.

"When we were planning this book/collection, we knew we wanted to do something special around it. As we've said before, this really marks the end of one phase of this project and the beginning of the next. So it made sense to do something that opened the doors up to more people and gave them an easy way to jump on. We were also looking for the right opportunity to make the books we'd already done more broadly available, and this lined up nicely with that. Plus, we just always wanted to do a Kickstarter. Looked like fun. But on top of all that, there was another motive: the idea is to offer everyone who backs us on Kickstarter a 6 month trial over here. The hope is this entices new people to try us out, who then decide to stick around and join the community."

More to come soon…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!