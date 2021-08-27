13 Free Comic Book Day 2021 Titles, Available Digitally

This year's Free Comic Book Day gave away around 55 comic book titles in comic book stores. But a few have also been made available digitally, on Kindle and ComiXology, for those who couldn't make it to the store. Here's a look at the eleven titles able to be read right now.

Spider-Man/Venom #1

Free Comic Book Day is the perfect chance to dive deep into the Marvel Universe with new stories and exciting adventures alongside some of Marvel's most acclaimed creators – and this year, Marvel is bringing you the biggest and boldest stories yet! Plus, a Venom story written by Al Ewing & Ram V with art by Bryan Hitch that leads directly into their run on VENOM. Starring Spider-Man and Venom!

Avengers/Hulk #1

In a land beyond time, a shining tower stands, deploying its operatives across the Multiverse to hold against the encroaching darkness! Who is the mysterious Avenger Prime, and how will his advent impact on the past, the present, and the very future of the mighty Avengers? Plus, Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley present a story that leads into their upcoming run on HULK.

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Special

Celebrating 30 years of the world's fastest hedgehog! There's no telling how Sonic will react when he sees the results of Amy Rose's new hobby—she's been making tell-all comics about her adventures with Sonic, Miles "Tails" Prower, and their friends! Plus, fun extras to catch readers up on Sonic's ongoing adventures, on the road to issue 50!

Valiant 2021 Free Comic Book Day Special

Featuring new cover art by Tyler Kirkham and Arif Prianto, the VALIANT 2021 FCBD SPECIAL puts NINJAK front and center. The must-read issue is packed with content, including…

• A brand new X-O MANOWAR story from Harvey Award-winning writer Dennis Hopeless and breakout star Emilio Laiso. It's the perfect jumping-on point as Valiant's flagship hero prepares to "Upgrade the World" this Summer!

• A special advance preview of THE HARBINGER #1, an all-new series from co-writers Jackson Lanzing and Colin Kelly with superstar artist Robbi Rodriguez that promises to take Valiant's psiot rebel in a vivid new direction!

• Plus, find out how the world's greatest spy responds to being unmasked, hunted, and trapped in a first look at NINJAK #1, the pulse-pounding thrill ride from Ringo Award-winning writer Jeff Parker and legendary artist Javier Pulido.

• Finally, get a sneak peek from writer Cullen Bunn and artist Jon Davis-Hunt of what's to come in the terrifying pages of SHADOWMAN!

Assassin's Creed – Valhalla & Dynasty

A sneak peek of two comics from Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed video game series. Valhalla: Blood Brothers: Not long before the exploits of Eivor Wolf-Kissed, Jarl Stensson and his younger brothers, Ulf and BjÖrn, make their way to England at the behest of Halfdan Ragnarsson and Ivarr the Boneless. Filled with excitement, confidence and bloodlust, the three brothers are eager to go to war against Aelfred the Great and his Anglo Saxon army. But they would do well not to underestimate what awaits them on those green shores… Dynasty: In the 14th year of the Tianbao Era (CE 755) An Lushan, a military governor with ties to the Knights Templar, leads his elite corps to rebel against the Tang Dynasty, and the ill-prepared Tang empire falters under the threat. The two capitals Luoyang and Chang'an fall and China falls under the oppression of the cruel An Lushan. As the Tang dynasty starts to crumble, Li E, a shady Assassin trained by the Hidden Ones in the far West, teams up with Tang loyalists to turn the tide and save both the dynasty and the country from this crisis.

Avatar: The Last Airbender / The Legend of Korra

Celebrate the world of the the Four Nations with two all-new stories from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra! Your favorite characters from both generations of Avatar teams bring you some food for thought—and more than a few laughs along the way!

Critical Role / The Witcher

In the twentieth year of free comics, we bring you stories expanding on two epic worlds. In Critical Role, explore a small but important corner from the adventures of the Mighty Nein. Then, in The Witcher, it's an original tale featuring the iconic witcher, Geralt! Created in close collaboration with CD Projekt Red!

Trese #1 Free Comic Book Day

Award-winning comic and soon to be Netflix anime series! When dusk arrives in the city of Manila, that's when you become the most likely prey of the underworld. Kidnappers and thieves will be the least of your worries. Beware the criminals that can't be bound with handcuffs nor harmed with bullets. Beware the ones that crave for your blood, those who hold your heart ransom, and the ones that come to steal your soul. When crime takes a turn for the weird, the police call Alexandra Trese. The TRESE FCBD book features a preview from TRESE Vol 2: Unreported Murders, a section on the forthcoming Netflix TRESE anime series launching this summer (including an interview with Director Jay Oliva), bonus pages with w/ background about the monsters of Philippine myth, as told by TRESE creators Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, and a teaser on TRESE Vol 3: Mass Murders, coming this Sept from ABLAZE!

Space Pirate Captain Harlock #1 Free Comic Book Day

Preview the forthcoming full color, original "Space Pirate Captain Harlock" series from ABLAZE, personally overseen by the legendary Leiji Matsumoto! In this brand-new Captain Harlock adventure, planet Earth is threatened by an upcoming invasion by the Sylvidres and despite being banished as a pirate, Captain Harlock won't give up trying to save the world. Will Captain Harlock and his crew manage to solve this mystery and save the Earth from yet another menace? Also includes teasers for 3 highly anticipated upcoming manga/manhwa releases from ABLAZE, including The Breaker Vol 1 omnibus (critically acclaimed martial arts manhwa), Versus Fighting Story Vol 1 (Capcom e-sports shonen manga) and Crueler Than Dead Vol 1 (zombie horror seinen manga).

Batman and Robin…and Howard/Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld Special Edition Flipbook

This "flipbook" style sampler features first looks at two upcoming original graphic novels perfect for all ages, BATMAN & ROBIN and HOWARD by bestselling author and illustrator Jeffrey Brown and AMETHYST: PRINCESS OF GEMWORLD by New York Times bestselling authors Shannon Hale and Dean Hale with art by Asiah Fulmore. To Damian Wayne, there is nothing more important than protecting the streets of Gotham City as Robin. But when he makes a critical mistake while out on patrol, Damian finds himself benched. And what's more, Damian's dad, Bruce Wayne-a.k.a. Batman-decides that starting over in a new school will be just the distraction Damian needs from his superhero routine. Certain that Gotham Metro Academy has nothing to teach him, Damian is completely unprepared for the challenge he finds in Howard-the smartest and most athletic kid in school. The boys' rivalry is instantaneous and fierce…and both are sure only one of them can be the best in their class. Amaya, princess of House Amethyst in Gemworld, is something of a troublemaker. She and her brother have great fun together until a magical prank goes much too far and her parents ground her…to Earth! They hope a whole week in the mundane world will teach her that magic is a privilege…and maybe washing dishes by hand will help her realize the palace servants should be respected. Three years later, Amy has settled into middle school and ordinary life. She doesn't remember any other home. So when a prince of the realm brings her home and restores her magical destiny, how will she cope?

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven Special Edition

Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo continue their New York Times bestselling Teen Titans series and give readers the romantic meet-up we have all been waiting for! It seems like years, but it's only been a few days since Raven Roth recovered her memories, trapped her demon father, Trigon, in her amulet, and had her heart broken for the first time. Garfield Logan still can't believe he has powers that allow him to change into different animals, but the price of knowing that his parents kept this secret hidden from him just feels too high. Both are seeking answers from the one person who seems to have them all figured out: Slade Wilson. When their paths converge in Nashville, Raven and Gar can't help but feel a connection, despite the secrets they both try to hide. It will take a great amount of trust and courage to overcome the wounds of their pasts. But can they find acceptance for the darkest parts of themselves? Or maybe even love? This special edition features a chapter from the upcoming original graphic novel

Suicide Squad Special Edition

Get ready for The Suicide Squad written and directed by James Gunn, which releases in theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, with this incredible special edition that features the world's deadliest villains. Discover more about the breakout character from Task Force X in an original SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK story written by Tim Seeley and illustrated by Scott Kolins. This issue also includes a preview of the sensational Suicide Squad: Get Joker! limited series by Brian Azzarello and Alex Maleev. An incarcerated and angry Red Hood receives a chance at freedom from Amanda Waller. All the former Boy Wonder needs to do to gain his release is lead the Suicide Squad on a mission to terminate The Joker. Paired up with Harley Quinn and Gotham City killers, such as Firefly and Killer Croc, he doesn't care if any of them come back alive, as long as The Joker dies!

Batman Special Edition

The Batman creative team of James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez take their epic run to the next level. Gotham City is on the brink of a violent evolutionary path and the danger level to Batman and his allies reaches a fever pitch. The Magistrate now have full support from the mayor to handle high level law enforcement in Gotham and have branded the Dark Knight as Enemy #1. Plus, the Scarecrow has his own terrifying agenda as he takes this chaotic moment to launch his master plan. This is the first look at the epic FEAR STATE event that runs across the Batman titles beginning this Fall. The new Dark Knight, Jace Fox has arrived in this sneak peek of the upcoming I AM BATMAN series written by Academy Award-winner John Ridley with stunning art by Travel Foreman. Fans will get a taste of this blockbuster storyline starring the next Dark Knight.