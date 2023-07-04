Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: san diego comic con, sdcc

13 TARDIS Pins in Titan Comics San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Exclusives

Dan Slott did his unboxing of Titan Comics' San Diego Comic Con 2023 exclusive Thirteen Piece TARDIS Enamel Pin Collection for his birthday.

Dan Slott did his unboxing of Titan Comics' San Diego Comic Con 2023 exclusive Thirteen Piece TARDIS Enamel Pin Collection. Available in the UK only at Forbidden Planet stores and available only in the USA (in extremely limited numbers) at Titan Entertainment's Booth #5537 at San Diego Comic-Con from Preview Night on the 19th of July, through to the end of the show but do not expect it to last anything like that long, as it is being sold on a fistr-come-first-served basis).

The other way to get one is to be Dan Slott and for it to be your birthday.

Here are the other Titan Exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con 2023 including the debut of the Mother Nature graphic novel by Jamie Lee Curtis.

Mother Nature Graphic Novel (Show Debut) by Jamie Lee Curtis, with Russell Goldman and artist Karl Stevens

Eco-horror graphic novel, set in New Mexico, and adapted from Jamie's script for the forthcoming Comet Pictures/Blumhouse film. Graphic novel debuts at SDCC!

SDCC Exclusive Foil Artgerm

SDCC Exclusive Colleen Doran

Robert E. Howard's legendary Conan is back in a new tale of bravery and heroism! New ongoing series from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics. Issue #1 debuts at SDCC with 2 variant covers!

SDCC Exclusive Foil Lesley Leirix Li

A new arc begins as Blade Runner 2039 goes to San Francisco! Reunited, Ash and Cleo take to the road in search of Cleo's missing mother. Will they survive the treacherous I-5 Highway, and can they escape the lingering threat of Niander Wallace's 'First Angel', Luv?

SDCC Exclusive Jae Lee Virgin

Behaviour Interactive's global phenomenon horror game comes to comics! Written by Harvey Award-winner Nadia Shammas (Ms. Marvel) and illustrated by Dillon Snook (The Bluefall). When the rebellious Frank crashes into the lives of Julie, Joey, and Susie, together they'll unleash bloody chaos onto the sleepy, dead-end town of Ormond. Witness the terrifying origins of The Legion!

SDCC Exclusive Bill Sienkiewicz B&W Virgin

Award-winning writer and co-founder of Hard Case Crime, Charles Ardai, returns to the Gun Honey universe in this action-packed spin-off featuring the sultry and explosive artwork of Ace Continuado!

SDCC Exclusive Inhyuk Lee Copic

Robotech launches into an epic new series! After the devastating events of the Macross saga, Rick Hunter must face an all new threat, along with the ghosts of his past… Issue #1 debuts at SDCC!

SDCC Exclusive Dan Panosian/Des Taylor Copic Flip Cover (Comes with Custom Folder and Photograph of Scarlett Couture Cosplay Model)

Acclaimed animation-style spy comic from celebrated DC cover artist Des Taylor, returns! Agent Scarlett Carver and her team embark on a thrilling game of cat and mouse as they're thrown into the high stakes world of technological espionage.

Doctor Who: Fourteenth Doctor 3" Kawaii TITAN Vinyl Figure

David Tennant's upcoming Fourteenth Doctor arrives in San Diego as a pair of separately-packaged, separately-available EXCLUSIVE 3" TITANS Vinyl Figures. Both releases (3" Kawaii Fourteenth Doctor and 3" Classic Fourteenth Doctor) are available from Titan Booth #5537.

My Hero Academia: Dabi 3" Glow-In-The-Dark Kawaii TITAN Vinyl Figure

My Hero Academia TITANS Viny Figures return to Titan Booth #5537 as a pair of separately-packaged, separately-available San Diego EXCLUSIVE 3" Kawaii TITANS Vinyl Figures. Both releases (Dabi and Shigaraki) feature Glow-In-The-Dark effects and are available from Titan Booth #5537.

My Hero Academia TITANS Viny Figures return to Titan Booth #5537 as a pair of separately-packaged, separately-available San Diego EXCLUSIVE 3" Kawaii TITANS Vinyl Figures. Both releases (Dabi and Shigaraki) feature Glow-In-The-Dark effects and are available from Titan Booth #5537.

With Comic Con exclusive dust jacket, limited edition 'eat the rude' enamel pin and exclusive downloadable recipes, signed by Bryan Fuller and food stylist Janice Poon! His cookbook, first published in 2016, is a collection of easy-to-follow recipes inspired by the show and created by its food stylist, Janice Poon.

With an exclusive limited edition SS Botany Bay Keyring, a wonderful tribute to the chilling scene where Chekov realizes they have discovered Khan's ship! The book is an in-depth look at the making of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, featuring rare and previously unseen production art and new and exclusive interviews!

With exclusive collectable art print (signed copies of the print will be available at our booth). Showcasing his entire Star Trek career to date, this visually stunning retrospective celebrates the inventiveness of Neville Page's designs.

This deluxe coffee table art book includes an exclusive limited edition enamel pin. This official retrospective hardback book tells the story of the making of Conan The Barbarian, including interviews with cast and crew and featuring behind-the-scenes photography from the shoot.

With a limited edition bookplate signed by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein. This is a beautiful coffee table art book chronicling the extraordinary collaboration between Debbie Harry and H.R. Giger for Harry's 1981 solo album KooKoo.

Signed by the cast, one autograph per book and it's a lucky dip for whose autograph you will receive! This is the definitive guide to the making of the Prime Video smash hit The Boys, featuring exclusive insights into the origins, themes and production of the show from the cast and crew.

Signed by concept artist Grek Nicotero (Shudder's Creepshow, The Walking Dead). This is the official behind-the-scenes book featuring the spine-tingling stories and tantalizing talent behind The Creepshow series.

With special limited edition exclusive print, only available at Comic Con! This is the official art book for the first-person horror adventure game Scorn, inspired by H.R. Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński, to be released on Xbox series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Steam, and Windows Store.

