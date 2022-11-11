15 Assorted Comic Creators and Print Makers at Thought Bubble

Bleeding Cool has been running previews, debuts and details of all manner of bits a pieces being sold, displayed or teased at Thought Bubble in Harrogate tomorrow. Here are a few others that didn;t make it into a full piece but are clearly worthy of note and attention.

1. Si Spurrier

He tells me he'll be "Mostly selling Step By Bloody Step, but will have some ridiculously rare sets of variant covers for Damn Them All and Detective, for the collector crowd."

2. Emma Vieceli

She tells me that she will "be bringing along a limited stock of Life is Strange, BREAKS (including the special edition book 2 that was released during lockdown!) and some other bits and bobs. BREAKS can always use a mention, especially as we're about four weeks off of finishing the series up online now! Oh, and I made some limited edition prints. I'm not usually a print person, but couldn't resist making this one. Just fifty printed. Pearlescent, signed and sleeved :)"

3. Giopota The Italian cartioonist says "I'll be at Thought Bubble on Saturday and I'm bringing with me my new zine called Cornucopia. A collection of short erotic gay comics about body positivity, mental health and self-acceptance. Table is Ariel Vittori and Giopota 53a Comixology Hall."

4. Sebastian Von Buchwald

An artist from Ecuador who resides in Barcelona with his 2 cats, Boogie and Linus. He's done illustration work in video games and is currently the artist on Nexus Point which releases weekly on Webtoon. This is his first time assisting Thought Bubble! He'll have prints on hand as well as original art and will be available for commissions. He can be found at Comixology Hall #128.

5. Mark Bell

He will have the following prints for sale:

'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' APs 24×36" Private commission screenprints (limited)

'Forrest Gump' APs 24×36" Private commission screenprints

'Portal 2' 12×24" Giclee print. Just for Thought Bubble.

6. Ben Dickinson

He will be selling his Queen's Favorite Witch vol 1 drawn by Rachael Smith alongside a couple of other older books).

"The Queen's Favorite Witch is the story of Daisy, a young girl in Elizabethan England who auditions for the role of Royal Witch in the court of Queen Elizabeth I, and finds herself thrown into a world of sinister plots, intrigue and ghosts that vomit ectoplasm. It's book one in a series, published by US children's publisher Papercutz."

7. Richard Starkings

He will have "Comicraft 30th-anniversary pins and badges, BLADE RUNNER postcards and the ENHANCE print drawn by yours truly!"

8. Roger Langridge

He will have "the latest collection of diary strips, "Infections, Injections and Insurrections", if that's of interest – Hardcover collection of the second year of daily "Hotel Fred" web strips, covering January to December 2021. A5 format (6 x 8.5 inches), 376 pages, black and white. £15."

9. Andrew Swainson

He tells me "The main thing I'll have are my 24×36 Jaws Artist copies. Remarque available on first 10. They come with a double sided A3 'users guide' which has a key to most of the characters featured in the print and a set of Jaws stickers. Then I have A2 giclee of my Hannibal print, run of 10, from the Printed in Blood art book. There is also an A2 Withnail and I print of my piece for the Dropmag art book. "Other than that I have a few new A3 and mini prints.

tells me "I do have a new print which I'm releasing at Thought Bubble. It's a giclée art print, limited to 30 copies, based on Edgar Allan Poe's 'The Masque of the Red Death' This print is part of my ongoing exploration of literature which I've been doing alongside my work in Alternative Movie Posters and Pop Culture. I see these old stories as Pop Culture too, and to my thinking the prints I've done for Washington Irving's Sleepy Hollow or the 14th-Century Sir Gawain & the Green Knight are of a piece with my prints based on films by Fritz Lang or Terence Malick, for Black Dragon Press and Mondo respectively. There's a stylistic difference of course, with the film prints aiming for the look of a Poster, and the literary work leaning more towards book illustration, but to me they're very much birds of a feather."

Giclée print on Hahnemühle Photo Rag Bright White, 310gsm 100% cotton paper.

30cm x 40cm (approx. 11.8" x 15.75")

Total limited edition of 30 copies.

Hand signed and numbered, stamp on the reverse.

Cabin Boy Studio tells us "Fish With Feet are a series of postcards launched thanks to the support of the festival and Crowdfundr. "The project aims to raise awareness on the issue of death and loss of color in the great barrier reef. for this reason "ironically" the fish grow their legs to go away. Fish with Feet contains in addition to the stickers of different fish. also a postcard that, when combined with the others, forms a skyline of the coral reef. We will be present at thoughbubble in the comixology hall at table 14. At our table you can find many other printed projects (fanzines, magazine, pins, prints) and also originals specially created for thoughbubble."

11. Al Ewing

He posts "And I'll be manning Table 21B in the Redshirt Hall if you want to drop by with something to sign – I'll have stuff for sale, too, at some extremely round numbers. (Cash only, I'm afraid – come on, man, I barely have a newsletter!)"

12. Owen Michael Johnson

Owen Michael Johnson says "I'll be at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend – Booth 4 repping Rebellion/@2000AD, with a focus on BEST OF 2000 AD Vol. 1 (limited copies of the Jamie McKelvie and Karl Kerschl covers on sale). There's also a signing with Jamie, his only one of the show. A lovely homecoming of sorts, after travelling to promote the book. Hope to see you there!"

13. Bog Eyed Books

"ANNOUNCEMENT! Special treat for Thought Bubble! Early copies of Jim Medway's amazing Crab Lane Crew will be available. Woohoo!!!"

14. Matt Breckons

Matt tells me "We're running a few Becky Cloonan exclusives, and we're selling the recent Warwick Johnson-Cadwell shirt and some prints – there's also a chance to win his original art for that piece. Benno is going to be at our table slinging some prints for his recent Tolktober pieces."

15. Riso Pop

Riso Pop is a small and friendly risograph studio based in Amsterdam which offers a friendly environment for anyone interested in printing and reproducing their own work. At Riso Pop, they encourage participants of workshops and our local community to think about visual narratives, as zine-making is one of our passions. "For this second year at Thought Bubble we have brought many small publications printed at the studio. From collaborative comics to 'simple' folded zines, we hope to inspire festival attendees to overcome their fears or insecurities and start making and sharing their work! We love collaborating with upcoming illustrators/comic artists, but also understand we are on "the other side of the water" – so for those who would still be interested in trying out risograph printing, you will also find at our table educational material and you can ask us all your burning questions so you can start printing at your closest risograph studio." This printing technique is similar to screen printing, where you print layer per layer – just in this case it all happens within a machine. The risograph originates from Japan and it is known for its vibrant colours, textures and 'perfect imperfections'. A popular and accessible printing technique for those looking to make zines.