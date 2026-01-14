Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cyclops, Moonstar, Rogue, wolverine

15 Marvel X-Men Solicits For April 2026, With Cyclops, Rogue & Storm

15 Marvel X-Men solicits and solicitations for April 2026, with Cyclops, Rogue, Storm, Moonstar and even Wolverine, who would have thought?

Article Summary April 2026 brings 15 new Marvel X-Men issues featuring Cyclops, Rogue, Storm, Moonstar, Wolverine, and more.

Key story arcs unfold in Uncanny X-Men, Generation X-23, Inglorious X-Force, and Wolverine with bold creative teams.

Exciting limited series for Cyclops, Magik & Colossus, Moonstar, Rogue, and Storm reach major turning points.

X-Men United launches, assembling new mutant teams and time-travel missions alongside Captain America.

Marvel Comics has dropped their April 2026 Marvel Comics X-Men solicits and solicitations for their set-in-the-present Shadows Of Tomorrow titles, including three issues of Uncanny X-Men, including the Annual, and two issues of Wolverine…

"April sees new issues of ongoing series UNCANNY X-MEN, X-MEN, X-MEN UNITED, WOLVERINE, GENERATION X-23, INGLORIOUS X-FORCE, and WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL. Limited series CYCLOPS, MAGIK & COLOSSUS, MOONSTAR, ROGUE, and STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT reach key turning points in their bold, character-defining journeys. And a special UNCANNY X-MEN ANNUAL, co-written by New York Times-bestselling author Mikki Kendall (Hood Feminism), will reveal answers to some of the most burning questions from last summer's hit "Dark Artery" arc of Uncanny X-Men!"

UNCANNY X-MEN ANNUAL #1

Written by GAIL SIMONE & MIKKI KENDALL

Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

MUTANT HISTORY REVEALED!

From the pages of The Dark Artery arc in Uncanny X-Men: Who are the Regulators, the turn-of-the-century mutants who once called Haven House their home? And what secret connection do they have to Wolverine's past?

Written by GAIL SIMONE & MIKKI KENDALL Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO MUTANT HISTORY REVEALED! From the pages of The Dark Artery arc in Uncanny X-Men: Who are the Regulators, the turn-of-the-century mutants who once called Haven House their home? And what secret connection do they have to Wolverine's past? CYCLOPS #3 (OF 5)

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

THE REAVERS ON A RAMPAGE!

Now sporting all the best cybernetic enhancements, will the newest Reaver Tearjerker finally have the power to best Cyclops? Without the use of his visor, how will Cyclops fight back?!

GENERATION X-23 #3

Written by JODY HOUSER

Art by JACOPO CAMAGNI

X-23 DOWN FOR THE COUNT?!

A turning point in the X-23 saga as Laura is taken out by the new X-numbers! The game is changed when a surprise force enters the scene…but who is on the side of righteousness, and can Scout find the allies needed to stop the death and destruction?!

Written by JODY HOUSER Art by JACOPO CAMAGNI X-23 DOWN FOR THE COUNT?! A turning point in the X-23 saga as Laura is taken out by the new X-numbers! The game is changed when a surprise force enters the scene…but who is on the side of righteousness, and can Scout find the allies needed to stop the death and destruction?! INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #4

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by PHILIP TAN

ANGEL OF DEATH!

Cable assembled his team to prevent an assassination…but has he brought down his own? The secret of Archangel changes everything, as does the revelation of the mystery mutant assailant trailing our hero!

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #3 (OF 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

A FAMILY MATTER!

The Rasputins have been torn apart! Trapped in a gladiator arena, will Magik be able to fight her way out? And with no way to find her, will Colossus be able to help her before it's too late?!

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN Art by GERMÁN PERALTA A FAMILY MATTER! The Rasputins have been torn apart! Trapped in a gladiator arena, will Magik be able to fight her way out? And with no way to find her, will Colossus be able to help her before it's too late?! MOONSTAR #2 (OF 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by EDOARDO AUDINO

BATTLE FOR THE SOULS!

Charon, a time lost warrior, is dedicated to relieving everyone the pain of life! Will Moonstar be able to stop Charon from finding an artifact strong enough to complete his ritual? Or will Dani also succumb to his soul-trapping sword?

ROGUE #4 (OF 5)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

THE MYSTERY DEEPENS

Rogue is tangled in Constrictor's web of lies and no closer to the truth of her past. Meanwhile, the mysterious John Stelton stops running from his own past and decides to confront Rogue head-on!

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA THE MYSTERY DEEPENS Rogue is tangled in Constrictor's web of lies and no closer to the truth of her past. Meanwhile, the mysterious John Stelton stops running from his own past and decides to confront Rogue head-on! STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #3 (OF 5)

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by FEDERICA MANCIN

THE WAR ABOVE ALL CONTINUES

To save Storm from The War Above All, a mysterious entity abducts Ororo out of the Multiverse completely. Storm must find her way back to Earth-616 by any means necessary.

UNCANNY X-MEN #26

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Hellish dreams come to Haven House in our most unexpected story yet! Who has been manipulating the Uncanny X-Men since the beginning? Questions answered and nightmares unleashed…and a shocking ending that could change X-lore forever! X-fans, do not miss this story!

Written by GAIL SIMONE Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO Hellish dreams come to Haven House in our most unexpected story yet! Who has been manipulating the Uncanny X-Men since the beginning? Questions answered and nightmares unleashed…and a shocking ending that could change X-lore forever! X-fans, do not miss this story! UNCANNY X-MEN #27

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Gambit's curse takes a terrifying turn, as legendary guests come to Haven House, and a sudden death throws the mutant world into chaos. It's a story you never thought you'd see and one you won't want to miss!

WOLVERINE #18

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

THE NEW MORLOCKS UNDER SIEGE!

Logan and Silver Sable train the New Morlocks. But trouble follows the Wolverine – and a familiar enemy will resurface to cause all-new trouble that will result in DEATH! Not a hoax, not an imaginary tale!

Written by SALADIN AHMED Art by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO THE NEW MORLOCKS UNDER SIEGE! Logan and Silver Sable train the New Morlocks. But trouble follows the Wolverine – and a familiar enemy will resurface to cause all-new trouble that will result in DEATH! Not a hoax, not an imaginary tale! WOLVERINE #19

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

CLASH OF THE TITANS!

What has pit Hercules against Wolverine? Witness the clash and the fallout, as we march into the next phase of game-changing Logan storytelling!

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW

ONLY SMILING ON THE OUTSIDE!

Wade Wilson is down, and fate (and the gangsters he's gotten wrapped up with) keep kicking! He's smiling on the outside, but what tragic fate has befallen Deadpool? Witness the gut-wrenching horror Wade has endured…even as he walks into a deadly murder in Central Park that will change the course of his life!

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by GEOFF SHAW ONLY SMILING ON THE OUTSIDE! Wade Wilson is down, and fate (and the gangsters he's gotten wrapped up with) keep kicking! He's smiling on the outside, but what tragic fate has befallen Deadpool? Witness the gut-wrenching horror Wade has endured…even as he walks into a deadly murder in Central Park that will change the course of his life! X-MEN #28

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by NETHO DIAZ

DANGER ROOM: PART THREE!

As the X-Men struggle against the mysterious machinations of the Danger Room, help comes from an unexpected direction! But with the forces arrayed against them, can the X-Men hope to prevail?

X-MEN UNITED #2

Written by EVE L. EWING

Art by TIAGO PALMA

X-MEN DIVIDED!

Mutantdom's newest institute of higher learning has barely welcomed its first students, and things are already going down in flames. Meanwhile, an elite team of mutants has to travel through time on a mission alongside none other than Captain America!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!