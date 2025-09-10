Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: age of apocalypse, X-Men Age Of Revelation

16 Marvel Comics January 2026 Solicits For X-Men: Age Of Revelation

Article Summary Explore all 16 X-Men: Age Of Revelation January 2026 comic book titles and their explosive storylines

Marvel's event finale promises betrayals, mutant battles, and game-changing showdowns for classic characters

Tom Brevoort teases post-Krakoa future, Magneto's mysterious sickness, and major revelations in early 2026

See favorites like Wolverine, Storm, Gambit, and Emma Frost face new threats in the Age Of Revelation saga

Bleeding Cool may have just run our third draft of Marvel Comics' December 2025 solicits and solicitations, but AIPT has gotten the January X-Men Age Of Revelation comics solicits that tie in with the Age Of Revelation event, for the final month in January, before X-Men: Age Of Revelation Finale brings it all home in February… and because they are talking to X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort, we also get the kind of comment he would usually reserve for his Substack newsletter to get folk all hot and bothered, saying;

" Sometimes, the fans approach this stuff or think about this stuff in ways that are different from me. I was asked a stumper question at San Diego Comic-Con this past year, where somebody came up and said, "You know, during the Krakoan era, there were a lot of really weighty subjects that were discussed and debated, and the characters grappled with these. What are the big issues that your characters are grappling with now?" And it was like, "I'm sorry, I'm telling superhero stories. I'm not trying to lay out philosophies on living." That usually comes from the writers and the artists."

As well as talking about later 2026 plans for the "Resurrection-Linked Degenerative Sickness" that has hit Magneto after the events of the Age Of Krakoa, saying

"You won't necessarily see any R-LDS stuff during Age of Revelation. There'll be other stuff. There's certainly 3K stuff in Age of Revelation. But you'll get the next move on the R-LDS stuff pretty soon afterward, going into the early months of 2026. It's about ready to pop, so people will start to get a sense of at least a broader idea of what's actually going on as opposed to what maybe seems like is going on."

AMAZING X-MEN #3 (OF 3)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

ASSASSINATION PROCLAMATION!

X YEARS LATER, against all odds and with heavy losses, the X-Men reach Philadelphia, the capital of the Revelation Territories. But this is deep enemy territory, and the much-reduced X-Men will require significant allies in order to realize their objective: the assassination of Revelation, made all the more crucial by his true scheme coming to light!

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by GIADA BELVISO

Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

SUPERNOVA!

X YEARS LATER, Carol Danvers, bearing the heavy weight of the cosmic name BINARY and feeling the godlike power of the PHOENIX FORCE coursing through her body, now stands face-to-face with the enemy who has come to annihilate everything Carol holds dear! At her lowest ebb, will Carol manage to hold back the destruction, or will she go supernova…and take it all with her?!

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by VALENTINA PINTI

Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

RAID ON ARAKKO!

X YEARS LATER, SABRETOOTH stalks ARAKKO, home of APOCALYPSE! Don't miss this key turning point in REVELATION's plan, as LAURA must choose between family and fealty…with deadly results.

LONGSHOTS #3 (OF 3)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by ALAN ROBINSON

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

EVERYBODY DIES!

X YEARS LATER, all your heroes are dead! Did you think we were JOKING? This is one of the only books where we can get away with it, so, of course, we are killing EVERYONE! But do you want to see how it all goes down? Of COURSE you do! So put your hands out in December and let your retailer put a copy of LONGSHOTS in your grubby little mitts! Oh, you ARE a retailer? Well, get to ordering! There are a bunch of feral fans waiting at your doors demanding this book! Look out! They're busting down the glass!

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art and Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

ATLANTIS UNDER SEIGE!

X YEARS LATER, a grief-stricken GAMBIT has a mission to recover and recall several unwilling X-MEN who have left the mutant life to face a creature of nightmares that can doom them all! It's the return of several beloved mutants (and a few less beloved), coming back to try to contain the unimaginable army of the undead that threatens both Atlantis and the surface world!

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by ROLAND BOSCHI

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

CHAPTER THREE: THE DEVOURER!

X YEARS LATER, as a result of the actions of ROGUE and STORM, an ancient evil has been let loose upon the world. Sorcerers are meeting their brutal ends. Magical defenses from DOCTOR DOOM, DAIMON HELLSTROM, THE SCARLET WITCH, DOCTOR STRANGE and many Marvel mystics prove futile. With the help of the disgraced sorcerer DANIEL DRUMM (DOCTOR VOODOO's ghost twin brother, who died in his very first appearance), ROGUE and STORM will face the ancient evil one final time.

IRON & FROST #3 (OF 3)

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

Cover by RYAN BROWN

NO HEART. NO HOPE. NO FUTURE.

X YEARS LATER, the IRON KING reigns supreme – and time is running out. Emma Frost must risk everything to reach the man she once loved. Devastation in the future is guaranteed, but can a desperate gambit save the past?

Written by DAVID MARQUEZ

Art by RAFAEL LOUREIRO

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

SIX AGAINST THE WORD.

X YEARS LATER, Sinister's Six have caught the attention of Revelation himself! Can this group of scrappers and thieves fight their way out of this? And what are Mr. Sinister's true intentions for them?

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by EDGAR SALAZAR

Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

LAST WOLVERINE STANDING!

X YEARS LATER, WOLVERINE has tracked down LOGAN. But when student meets teacher on the field of battle, who will remain standing as the LAST WOLVERINE? A heartbreaking tale of betrayal and broken promises, this issue will remain a touchstone in WOLVERINE storytelling!

OMEGA KIDS #3 (OF 3)

Written by TONY FLEECS

Art by ANDRÉS GENOLET

Cover by ROD REIS

YOU CAN'T STAY A KID FOREVER.

X YEARS LATER, Quentin Quire discovers exactly what he's created for Revelation. Has Kid Omega become a throwback? Or does the age of Omega Kids need to end?

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by KEV WALKER

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS…SPIN!

X YEARS LATER, when push comes to X-Gene-infected, monster-riddled, postapocalyptic wasteland, who does a RADIOACTIVE Spider-Man have a greater responsibility toward, the people of NYC or the people he loves most in the world?! EX-Spider-Man, Miles Morales and Ghost-Spider know the answer – and they'll go THROUGH Peter Parker to do the right thing!

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by NETHO DIAZ

THE END?

X YEARS LATER, Revelation's court is in an uproar as plots are revealed and betrayals laid bare. But the greatest betrayal of all is yet to come, and the world will never be the same.

EXPATRIATE X-MEN #3 (OF 3)

Written by EVE L. EWING

Art and Cover by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

TARGET: DARKCHILD!

X YEARS LATER, MELEE, BRONZE, RIFT, COLOSSUS, MS. MARVEL and the crew of the Dragonfly face DARKCHILD herself. She wants something they have, and she has something they want. But just when they need to band together most, their group of insurgents is being torn apart by lies and deception. Will they escape with their lives or be swallowed by the whims of the Limbo Lands?

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND

Art by LORENZO TAMMETTA

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

RACE AGAINST TIME!

X YEARS LATER, the Fenris Twins have cornered Cloak, and it's not looking good. Dagger has one final card to play, but using it could tear our heroes – and what's left of the fabric of reality – apart for good…

UNDEADPOOL #3 (OF 3)

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by E.M. GIST

THE PROMISED LAND!

X YEARS LATER, WADE WILSON and FEARLESS reach their goal. But will the EXPATRIATE X-MEN complete their mission or fall to the uncontrollable urges of UNDEADPOOL?

Written by JASON LOO

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

IF EARTH'S MIGHTIEST CAN'T STOP THIS WAR, NO ONE WINS!

X YEARS LATER, the clock is ticking to save the human and mutant worlds alike! What has reawakened a technological apocalypse? And can the X-Vengers put a stop to it while fending off both Revelation and President Sam Wilson?

