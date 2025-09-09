Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged:

Marvel December 2025 Solicits, 33 Titles Frankensteined, Third Draft

Marvel Comics' December 2025 solicits and solicitations, 33 titles Frankensteined, for a third draft

Article Summary Marvel Comics unleashes its December 2025 solicitations with 33 titles in a jam-packed lineup.

X-Men, Fantastic Four, Venom, and Spider-Man headline new story arcs, relaunches, and limited series.

Major events unfold, including Ultimate Endgame, new 2099 saga, and Wiccan’s mystical transformation.

Exclusive previews, creative teams, and key first issues like Wonder Man and Doctor Strange revealed.

Bleeding Cool has had another got at putting together close tohalf of the Marvel December 2025 solicits and solicited titles coming… let us know if you see any more in the wild… they still haven't officially announced Wonder Man by Gerry Duggan and Mark Buckingham yet.

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2 (OF 4)

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by JOE MADUREIRA

Virgin Variant Cover A by JOE MADUREIRA

Virgin Variant Cover B by JOE MADUREIRA

Variant Cover by STEPHEN PLATT

Variant Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

On Sale 12/17

BACK TO WHERE IT BEGAN!

The X-Men of Apocalypse have gone back to where it all began in their quest to restore their history! But before they can, it means mixing it up with the original X-Men!

Fantastic Four #6

(W) Ryan North, (A) Humberto Ramos

THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN, PART 1! Extremophile aliens have invaded Earth! Their plan: stop the planet's rotation so the same side always faces the sun, and then colonize that boiling, deadly side for themselves. Only the Fantastic Four can save the Earth from destruction! But none of their powers involve altering the Earth's rotation… or do they? And when the Wizard takes advantage of the chaos to attack the Baxter Building, there may be more going on here than meets the eye — including a discovery that'll change the fate of the Fantastic Four forever! Science, family and punching collide in this issue. PLUS: The beginnings of the all-new Future Foundation? $3.99 Dec 3, 2025

(W) Cody Ziglar, (A) Marco Renna, (CA) Federico Vicentini

SPIDER VS. RABBLE — ROUND THREE! Arch-foe RABBLE's quest for revenge against MILES MORALES threatens to engulf Spider-Man's entire world. Years ago, she lit a fire of a master plan — and now those flames are spreading out of control! Once again, Spider-Man's past comes back to haunt him… and this time, no one walks away clean. $3.99 Dec 3, 2025

(W) Marc Guggenheim,(A) Kaare Andrew

SPIDER-MAN AND WOLVERINE ARE DEAD?! PETER and LOGAN have met their demise. Blame… REED RICHARDS?! And… An ALL-NEW VILLAIN?! R.I.P. THWIKT. $3.99 Dec 3, 2025

(W) Erik Larsen,(A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Simone Di Meo

HAUNTED! Gwen Stacy takes the investigation of her father's death into her own hands — and sets out to unmask Spider-Man! Meanwhile, Spider-Man Noir's got another new rogue on his hands — meet PLASMA-MAN! 32 pages $4.99 Dec 3, 2025

WICCAN: WITCHES' ROAD #1 (OF 5)

Written by WYATT KENNEDY Art by ANDY PEREIRA Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

SOMETHING WICCAN THIS WAY COMES! A dark, macabre adventure awaits down the Witches' Road that will reshape Wiccan — and the magical fabric of the Marvel Universe — forever… Wiccan and Hulkling arrive back on Earth, but nothing is ever easy for Marvel's favorite (former) space emperors! With Hulkling grievously wounded, it's up to Wiccan to save the day — but what lengths will he be willing to go to do so? 32 pages $4.99 Dec 3, 2025

Spider-Girl #7

(W) Torunn Grønbekk,(A) Diógenes Neves, (CA) David Nakayama

Spider-Girl's family — and her secret identity — are caught at the center of a conspiracy that could change life in Hawaii as they know it forever! Can Spider-Girl beat her new foe? Are centipedes truly the undefeated enemies of spiders? 32 pages $3.99 Dec 3, 2025

(W) Taboo, B. Earl, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Gary Moloney(A) Christian Rosado, Luke Ross, Baldemar Rivas, (CA) Philip Tan, Adam Pollina

ANOTHER EPIC INSTALLMENT OF HORROR! FIRST! Taboo and B. Earl join forces with industry legend LUKE ROSS to tell a Blade tale unlike any other, as the Dauntless Daywalker faces down a bloodthirsty and heretofore forgotten QUEEN OF MONSTERS! THEN! Your new favorite creative team GARY MOLONEY and BALDEMAR RIVAS join forces to attempt the impossible… THE RESURRECTIONS OF THE HIT-MONKEY'S HITMAN! Longtime simian-centric readers know this one's bound to cut deep! And if you don't get the reference, what're you waiting for? Go order the HIT-MONKEY collections too. LASTLY! Industry star PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON teams with CHRISTIAN ROSADO for the artist's first-ever Marvel story! It's a scintillating slow burn starring THE PUNISHER, sure to set your senses on edge! 40 pages $5.99 Dec 3, 2025

(W) Jeremy Whitley, (A/CA) Bayleigh Underwood, (CA) Chrissie Zullo Uminga

TROUBLE IN WAKANDA! The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Ghost-Spider, and Nico Minoru rush to Wakanda in search of help, only to discover that Shuri is dealing with her own problem — a rampaging Hulk! Can this group of scientific and magical geniuses crack the code behind their former ally's monstrous behavior? Or will their chances of saving Nico's missing friends get smashed 32 pages $3.99 Dec 3, 2025

AMAZING X-MEN #3

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar (CA) Miguel Mercado

ASSASSINATION PROCLAMATION! X YEARS LATER, against all odds and with heavy losses, the X-Men reach Philadelphia, the capital of the Revelation Territories. But this is deep enemy territory, and the much-reduced X-Men will require significant allies in order to realize their objective: the assassination of Revelation, made all the more crucial by his true scheme coming to light! $4.99 Dec 3, 2025

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Giada Belviso (CA) Rickie Yagawa

SUPERNOVA! X YEARS LATER, Carol Danvers, bearing the heavy weight of the cosmic name BINARY and feeling the godlike power of the PHOENIX FORCE coursing through her body, now stands face to face with the enemy who has come to annihilate everything Carol holds dear! At her lowest ebb, will Carol manage to hold back the destruction, or will she go supernova… and take it all with her?! $3.99 Dec 3, 2025

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Elizabeth Torque

RAID ON ARAKKO! X YEARS LATER, SABRETOOTH stalks ARAKKO, home of APOCALYPSE! Don't miss this key turning point in REVELATION's plan, as LAURA must choose between family and fealty… with deadly results. $3.99 Dec 3, 2025

(W) Jonathan Hickman/Gerry Duggan (A) Alan Robinson (CA) Dustin WeaverEVERYBODY DIES! X YEARS LATER, all your heroes are dead! Did you think we were JOKING? This is one of the only books where we can get away with it, so, of course, we are killing EVERYONE! But do you want to see how it all goes down? Of COURSE you do! So put your hands out in December and let your retailer put a copy of LONGSHOTS in your grubby little mitts! Oh, you ARE a retailer? Well, get to ordering! There are a bunch of feral fans waiting at your doors demanding this book! Look out! They're busting down the glass! $4.99 Dec 3, 2025

DOCTOR STRANGE #1

Written by DEREK LANDY Art by IVAN FIORELLI Cover by ALEX HORLEY

Variant Cover by FANYANG Virgin Variant Cover by FANYANG Marvel Comics Presents Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

STEPHEN STRANGE, STRANDED! After becoming Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard, Strange lost his chance at redemption — and revenge against Doom — when Loki murdered Thor, cutting Midgard off from the other nine realms. With no way home and few allies remaining in Asgard, Strange travels to Alfheim to investigate an emerging crisis. But in an unfamiliar land, can Strange prevent elves and angels from going to war over a mysterious coffin? Maybe with some help from Heven's own ANGELA! Derek Landy and Ivan Fiorelli join forces for a bold, new era of Doctor Strange that will take him on a true JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY… On Sale 12/3

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Mark Buckingham

TO LIVE AND DIE IN L.A.! SIMON WILLIAMS was a villain. SIMON WILLIAMS is an Avenger. SIMON WILLIAMS was dead. SIMON WILLIAMS is a living actor. SIMON WILLIAMS was friends with TREVOR SLATTERY. SIMON WILLIAMS is… WONDER MAN — and he's in big trouble. GERRY DUGGAN & MARK BUCKINGHAM bring you a book you won't soon forget — don't miss out on what is sure to be one of the most talked about books of the year! $4.99 On Sale 12/3

THE END 2099 #1 (OF 5)

Written by STEVE ORLANDO Art by IBRAIM ROBERSON

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

THE MARVEL WORLD OF TOMORROW FACES ITS LAST DAYS IN AN ERA-DEFINING TALE!

From the ashes of the Age of Heroes, a new generation of vigilantes, like Spider-Man 2099, Nova 2099 and Red Hulk 2099, emerged in the dystopia that followed to forge a bright new future—a future that has come to an end in the face of ABYSSUS, a horrifying fusion of a KNULL-INFECTED GALACTUS!On Sale 12/3

VENOM #252

Written by AL EWING, JORDAN MORRIS & TOM DEFALCO

Art by PACO MEDINA, JESÚS SAÍZ & RON FRENZ

Homage Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA

Homage Variant by CORY SMITH

CAPTAIN AMERICA #6

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ

Cover and Designs by VALERIO SCHITI

Foil Variant Cover by IVAN TAO

On Sale 12/17

A WORLD WITHOUT DOOM! The aftermath of One World Under Doom has brought Latveria to the brink of civil war. Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile—but when the United Nations Security Council adds their own loyal Super-Soldiers to the mix, it becomes clear that everyone wants a piece of Latveria—no matter the cost. With warring factions tearing the country apart and a team of Captains pursuing their own agendas, can Captain America hope to bring peace to Latveria? And is that even what his handlers want? 12/17

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

ENDGAME HAS ARRIVED! The moment that has been building since the beginning of the new Ultimate Universe! Spinning out of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's ULTIMATES comes the culmination of ULTIMATE INVASION… Two (thousand) years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilize to defeat the Maker before it's game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III… Sale 12/31

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #23

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

ALL IS NOT WELL IN WAKANDA! Will Erik Killmonger become the new Black Panther? What do the Vodu-Khan want with Storm? What, exactly, does the prophecy about this Child of Light entail? On Sale 12/10

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MARCO CHECCHETTO

THE END OF THE LINE! This is it, folks – the last you'll see of Spidey and his Ultimate friends by Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto! That's all we can tell you! On Sale 12/24

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

STUNG BY THE WASP! It's the Ultimate Betrayal! Wasp has been a double agent for the Maker's Council in the name of protecting her family…but now, with the Maker emerging, her treachery must be answered for! On Sale 12/31

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #12

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

WOLVERINE'S ATTACK ON THE EURASIAN CAPITAL! After the devastation of last issue, Wolverine is out for vengeance! And he's taking on the whole of the Eurasian Republic in this big, bad and bloody climactic issue…who will be left standing? On Sale 12/10

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art by PEACH MOMOKO

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN BETWEEN ARMOR AND SHADOW KING! Kageyama has proclaimed death to Hisako! But the X-Men aren't going to go down without a fight! On Sale 12/3

Written by DENIZ CAMP & ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by SUPERSTARS FROM ACROSS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE

ALL PATHS LEAD TO ENDGAME! In preparation for the Maker's return in ULTIMATE ENDGAME, the Ultimate Guardians have been traveling all across time and space, recruiting members new and old… Travel across all the corners of the Ultimate Universe! Don't miss the dawn of many new characters, including Ultimate Daredevil! On On Sale 12/3

BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC #1 (OF 4)

Written by VICTOR LAVALLE

Art by STEFANO NESI

Cover by CAFU

On Sale 12/17

Spinning directly out of Hickman's Imperial War: Black Panther one-shot, the series finds T'Challa clearing Wakanda's name after being framed for a galaxy-shaking assassination—and uncovering a larger conspiracy that leaves him stranded in deep space. Alone and armed only with his will, T'Challa must fight for survival while shadowy forces plot to seize Wakanda's throne in his absence.

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ÁLVARO LÓPEZ

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 12/10

Richard Rider faces Ravenous, the killer of countless Nova Corpsmen, in a story that ties back to the Annihilation War.

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and Cover by AARON KUDER

On Sale 12/17

Jennifer Walters tests whether she can bring peace to Sakaar with both brains and gamma-powered muscle.

MEALS TO ASTONISH #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO , PAUL ESCHBACH & MORE!

Art by KEN NIIMURA , E.J. SU & MORE!

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

On Sale 12/3

DINE INTO A BRAND NEW ADVENTURE! Daily Bugle food critic Chet Chekowski and intrepid photographer Peter Parker are headed downtown for the opening of a brand-new world class restaurant! But when Rhino interrupts the festivities, it's up to Spider-Man and his friends to save the day – and their dinner! Plus more heroic adventures that are sure to satisfy your every craving!

Written by RYAN NORTH, Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

Cover by ADAM KUBERT, Foil Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV, Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

A GUARANTEED SMASH HIT! Is Hulk really the strongest there is? Sure, he's stronger than most PEOPLE…but is he really stronger than EVERYTHING? Dinosaurs? Planets? Gravity? Cosmic forces? Find out here because when we say Hulk takes on all-comers in this new miniseries, we really mean it! It's non-stop action in the classic mighty Marvel manner! On Sale 12/3

Fantastic Four #12 Facsimile Edition 2025

(W) Stan Lee, (W/A) Jack Kirby

General Ross tasks the Fantastic Four with finding and capturing the Hulk. But treachery is afoot and the Hulk sets out to find the real villain of the day… the Wrecker! 32 pages $4.99 On Sale 12/10

(W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Derrick Chew, Rod Reis

KYLO REN IN THE PITS OF MUSTAFAR! As VANEÉ'S unhinged plans come together, KYLO REN is put to the ultimate test! The legacy of VADER comes full circle in physical form as Kylo is forced to don his grandfather's helmet! Can Kylo survive the deadly depths of VADER'S CASTLE? 32 pages $3.99

(W) Mark Millar (A) Steve McNiven

Featuring villains, villains, villains! Sides change and chaos reigns as the evildoers of the Marvel Universe make their presence felt in a new and shocking way! But when the underworld gets involved, can the Punisher be far behind? 48 pages $6.99

