16 Peach Momoko Comic Book Covers For November 2020

Peach Momoko is a comic book creator and cover artist who began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014. She drew a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when he was EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine and has since become the hottest cover art variant creator in the business. In October, that means lots of covers – sixteen in total, if you include different art variants (not including any virgin trade dress-free covers) from IDW, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Titan Comics, Boom Studios and Dynamite.

VOYAGE TO THE STARS #4 (OF 4) CVR A PEACH MOMOKO

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) James Asmus (A) Connie Daidone (CA) Peach Momoko

You feel that in the air? That electricity? That's the feeling of an amazing conclusion coming your way! Put on your helmets and buckle your seatbelts, because we're about to take you on a ride – don't say you weren't warned! The comic based on the hit podcast comes to it's grand conclusion here.In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

USAGI YOJIMBO WANDERERS ROAD #1 PEACH MOMOKO CVR

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Stan Sakai (CA) Peach Momoko

The next chapter of classic Usagi stories begins, newly colored! Usagi begins his adventures in earnest with the quintessential tale "The Tower" wherein Usagi gets himself into a very precarious predicament all thanks to a mischievous lizard!In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

ETERNALS #1 MOMOKO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Esad Ribic (CA) Peach Momoko

NEVER DIE. NEVER WIN. ETERNALS.

What's the point of an eternal battle?

For millions of years, one hundred Eternals have roamed the Earth, secret protectors of humanity. Without them, we'd be smears between the teeth of the demon-like Deviants. Their war has waged for all time, echoing in our myths and nightmares.

But today, Eternals face something new: change. Can they – or anyone on Earth – survive their discovery?

From the thought provoking minds of Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine, Uncanny X-Men, Thor) and Esad Ribi? (Secret Wars, King Thor) comes a new vision of the classic Marvel mythology!

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

VAMPIRELLA #16 CVR B MOMOKO

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Peach Momoko

We round out Year Two of our 50th Anniversary Vampirella series with the prologue to "Interstellar," the chronicle of Vampirella's journey back to her home planet of Drakulon. Lilith has vanished under mysterious circumstances leaving Vampirella– who's never had the best relationship with her mom– torn between accepting Lilith's disappearance or going to her rescue, which would require her finding a way back to her home world. Caving in to the inevitable, Vampirella has only one place she can begin her journey — the human she rescued from Drakulon all those years ago and re-create the accident that brought him there.In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

DIE!NAMITE #2 CVR C MOMOKO

DYNAMITE

(W) Declan Shalvey, Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Peach Momoko

Vampirella hurtles through space, unaware of the dangers that lurk within the universe. An evil grows on Mars. And Red Sonja discovers an awful secret…In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

POWER RANGERS #1 25 COPY MOMOKO INCV

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Peach Momoko

* Two New Series, Two New Teams – The UNLIMITED POWER Era Begins HERE – And Only Lord Drakkon, Their Greatest Enemy, Can Save Them!

* Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and fan favorite artist Francesco Mortarino (Go Go Power Rangers) reveal a new cosmic threat that only the original Power Rangers, now known as the Omega Rangers – Jason, Trini and Zack – can hope to defeat!

* But their secret weapon is… the villainous Lord Drakkon?!

* Zordon forbids the Omega Rangers from contacting Drakkon, so if they want to save the universe then they'll have to go rogue – and go up against their Mighty Morphin allies.

* The next big Power Rangers epic begins here, perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike.In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #12 25 COPY MOMOKO INCV

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) James TynionIV (A) Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Peach Momoko

* Time is running out for Erica to save Archer's Peak, both from its monster infestation and from the occupation of the Order of St. George.

* Will Erica be forced to finally stop being a lone wolf and accept help from unlikely allies?In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

MARVEL PORTFOLIO HC PEACH MOMOKO

MARVEL COMICS

(A/CA) Peach Momoko

Japanese sensation Peach Momoko has wowed comic book collectors with beautifully rendered variant covers that leap off the shelves! Momoko's work includes incredible portraits of many of Marvel's most powerful heroes, including Captain Marvel, Spider-Gwen, the Black Cat, Spider-Woman, Doctor Strange and Venom! Now Marvel proudly presents twelve gorgeous, full-color reproductions of some of Momoko's most eye-catching works from the House of Ideas – all in a stunning hardcover case!

12 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #1 CVR A MOMOKO

TITAN COMICS

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $3.99

HORIZON ZERO DAWN #1-4 MOMOKO PACK

TITAN COMICS

(W) Anne Toole (A) Ann Maulina (CA) Peach Momoko

Collects the stunning artwork of fan favorite artist Peach Momoko plus an exclusive virgin variant cover – only available with this pack! SRP: $29.99

