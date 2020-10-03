14 Peach Momoko Comic Book Covers For October 2020

Peach Momoko is a comic book creator and cover artist who began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014. She drew a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when he was EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine and has since become the hottest cover art variant creator in the business. In October, that means lots of covers – thirteen in total, if you include different art variants (not including any virgin trade dress-free covers) from DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Titan Comics, Boom Studios and Dynamite (trying to put their Covergate scandal behind them). Might there be more news to come? Here's a look at what has been scheduled for October 2020 so far.

TEEN TITANS #46 CARD STOCK PEACH MOMOKO VAR ED

DC COMICS

(W) Robbie Thompson (A) Eduardo Pansica, Eber Ferreira (CA) Khary Randolph

With Damian Wayne renouncing his role as Robin and leaving the Teen Titans behind, Jon Kent returns from the future and the Legion of Super-Heroes to ask the remaining Titans some tough questions about his best friend. And when Superboy asks questions-he demands answers.In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

SRP: $4.99

NEW MUTANTS #13 MOMOKO VAR XOS

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Rod Reis (CA) Peach Momoko

X OF SWORDS, PART 7

Diligence. Discipline. A sword of the self.

Rated T+In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #5 MOMOKO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez, Mattia De Iulis (CA) Greg Land

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #1 CVR C MOMOKO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Davide Tinto (CA) Peach Momoko

The last survivors of the Multiverse live among us under new, superheroic identities, five survivors of doomed worlds…taking a second chance to ensure our world lives on. A new twist on strange superhero comics, with a bleeding-edge eye on the modern moment, COMMANDERS IN CRISIS follows in the footsteps of Doom Patrol and Thunderbolts as five unexpected heroes come together to solve a murder unlike any other. The victim? Compassion itself…This is ideacide!

A new series by acclaimed writer STEVE ORLANDO (Wonder Woman, Doom Patrol: Milk Wars, Martian Manhunter) and artist DAVIDE TINTO (Marvel Action: Spider-Man), an intense, weird action thriller reminding us about the importance of compassion and hope in the present moment, and putting fists to faces along the way!In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $3.99

DIE!NAMITE #1 CVR C MOMOKO VAMPIRELLA

DYNAMITE

(W) Declan Shalvey, Fred Van Lente (A) Justin Mason, Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Peach Momoko

VAMPIRELLA hurtles through space on a Drakulon ship, desperate to uncover a dark mystery…A 100-year-old JOHN CARTER OF MARS grasps for an awful memory just out of reach…PETER CANNON: THUNDERBOLT battles waves of evil he does not understand…RED SONJA is faced with an impossible choice…

DIE!NAMITE is an event series that unites all of the hit Dynamite characters as you've never seen them before! They will come together to battle the biggest threat they have ever faced. Many…are even missing faces! Written by Declan Shalvey (Deadpool vs Old Man Logan) and Fred Van Lente (Marvel Zombies) with art by Justin Mason (Vengeance of Vampirella) and Vincenzo Carrat (Lady Zorro)!In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $3.99

VAMPIRELLA #15 CVR B MOMOKO

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Julius Ohta (CA) Peach Momoko

Special Horror Issue! In this standalone tale and perfect jumping-on point, "Ella Normandy" has been outed on social media as the space-vampire Vampirella, drawing the attention of a wide selection of deeply dysfunctional fans, two of whom claim to be ghosts seeking her help to avenge their murders.In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99

WYND #5 (OF 5) 25 COPY MOMOKO

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) James TynionIV (A) Michael Dialynas (CA) Peach Momoko

It's Wynd vs. the Bandaged Man! But if Wynd wants to save his friends, he'll need to accept who he truly is – and the power that comes with being a Weirdblood.In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $4.99

HORIZON ZERO DAWN #4 CVR A MOMOKO

TITAN COMICS

(W) Anne Toole (A) Ann Maulina (CA) Peach Momoko

A brand-new comic series based on the award-winning game by Guerrilla. Aloy and Talanah return in a new story set after the events of the game! Nature has reclaimed the planet. Awe-inspiring machines dominate the land, as humanity fights for survival on this new earth. Co-created by one of the writers of Horizon Zero Dawn game Anne Toole.In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $3.99