2000 AD Regened is Back Again for More All-Ages Fun

2000 AD Regened is back! The all-ages takeover boasts 52-pages chock full of nonstop action and adventure, including new stories with Cadet Dredd, Finder & Keeper, Anderson, Psi Division, Future Shocks, and Strontium Dog. Creators in this jam-packed issue include Davide Tinto (Marvel Action: Spider-Man), Cavan Scott (Doctor Who), Laura Bailey (Demarco), Andrea Mutti (Port of Earth), and more.

This full-color cover features Cadet Dredd drawn by the legendary Cliff Robinson, who's done some of the most iconic and beloved 2000 AD covers. Colors on the cover were done by Dylan Teague, who brings this excellent cover to life. I love how the Cadet Dredd still invokes how much of a total badass he is, regardless of age. This adds significant new depth to the character, as it explores Dredd before he was a full-fledged judge.

This is the second issue in the four-issue 2000 AD Regened run for 2020 — which happens to be the most popular series in the current 2000 AD lineup. This specific series is fantastic as it encourages readers of all ages to dive into the 2000 AD world without the over the top violence which some mature stories have. But don't think of this as a watered-down or even bad anthology. The stories are still full of action, humor, and of course, fun. As someone who grew up adoring anything and everything Judge Dredd, this is an excellent way for new readers to fall into the dystopian future. If you're a parent looking to expand your child's comic book library, look no further. These stories will challenge young readers to think outside the box.

This book will run about $3.99 and will be available at your local comic book shop, online at the 2000 AD website, or on your favorite comic book app on May 27th.