2000AD Combines Collection Of Rob Williams & RM Guera's Judge Dredd

2000AD combines collection of Rob Williams and RM Guera's Judge Dredd... will this help distributor blues?

It's getting harder and harder to find 2000AD in the USA. Lunar Distribution won't distribute the individual issues of the series or Judge Dredd Megazine. And lots of stores have stopped ordering from Diamond Comic Distributors full stop, as it is no longer worth their while. Which may be why they are getting a little more inventive with their collections, such as the work of Rob Williams and RM Guera, collecting two Judge Dredd stories together, Rend & Tear With Tooth & Claw and then Tunnels.

"Out of fuel, out of bullets, and out of hope… Judge Dredd is going to have to tame the wilderness of nuclear winter in order to survive! Bringing together two pulse-pounding stories into one hard-hitting collection, the latest addition to our staggering Judge Dredd range arrives next February in the form of Judge Dredd: Rend & Tear with Tooth & Claw! Written by Rob Williams (Suicide Squad) and pencilled by RM Guera (Scalped), this collection smashes two chase stories together to explore the primal impulses which power the Lawman of the Future ever-forward. "Kicking off this 128-page collection, in Rend & Tear with Tooth & Claw Dredd finds himself stranded with a small team after his jet crashes into the middle of the snowy wilderness, the heart of the Northern Radlands. With a dwindling team around and fewer resources, he has to team up with the rookie Cadet Moon if he's any hope of escaping back to Mega-City One! But the wilderness is unforgiving, and the bloody wreckage has attracted the attention of an alpha-hunter: a gigantic bear hungry for Dredd's blood! "Then, Tunnels sets Dredd in the role of hunter, as he engages in a desperate manhunt to bring down a killer! Tracking his quarry to future-Rio, Ciudad Barranquilla, Dredd will have to navigate the concrete jungles of the dystopian city as well as the literal jungles surrounding the city if he's going to bring down his target and bring down the full justice of the law! This new collection finds Dredd operating on his guts, instinct, and primal fury, offering non-stop action highlighted by the beautiful artwork of Guera."

"As anyone who's read his work on Scalped will know, RM Guera is a modern master of comic book art," says Williams of his collaborator. "To get him to draw not one but two long-form Judge Dredd stories was a real coup. I feel very fortunate to be able to collaborate with him this way, on two stories with shared thematic spines that strip away the lore of Dredd's world and dig down into the primal heart of the man beneath the helmet." Judge Dredd: Rend & Tear with Tooth & Claw will be published on 10th February 2025.

