2000AD & Judge Dredd Megazine Returning To Full American Distribution

2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine returning to full American distribution in 2026 with Lunar Distribution

Article Summary 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine are set to return to full comic shop distribution in the USA.

Lunar Distribution is working with Rebellion Publishing to restore access for American comic stores.

Distribution issues arose after Diamond Comics' bankruptcy and Ad Populum's decline in the US market.

Expect full Rebellion Publishing solicits starting with the next catalogue, with US shipping in April.

With the bankruptcy of Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., and the subsequent decline of Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop's comic book distribution service, the USA lost access to much of the comic store distribution of monthly and weekly comic books from Rebellion Publishing, particularly 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine. Diamond used to use Diamond UK to send the product across and distribute the weekly 2000AD comic in monthly bags with four or five copies of the sci-fi anthology, depending. All that went away, and while Rebellion Publishing was soliciting their graphic novels, which are printed in North America through Lunar Distribution, Lunar didn't seem at the time able to cope with a weekly comic coming from the UK.

Christine Merkler, co-owner of Lunar Distribution, spoke with David Harper of Sketchd on the Off Panel Podcast, and it came up. "I talked to Rebellion today because we're trying to work something out. We want 2000 AD. We want Judge Dredd. And I told them, I said, "We finally are finding our footing again." Like we're finally feeling like we're at a good spot. The warehouse is running really well. We're still changing a few processes with the uptick in business, just the number of packages that run through your warehouse and then having to change that process because of it. We used to do a pick, pack, and label like one person. And now it's become an assembly line type of process for us. So, we had to change some processes." And that includes a way to deal with 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine coming from the UK to the USA.

Bleeding Cool understands that we can expect full Rebellion Publishing solicits and solicitations to begin with the next catalogue for March (though probably getting to the USA in April), shipping. Bleeding Cool will run the full solicitations when we have them. Might they also have the missing issues for US comic book stores to catch up on?

