202 Artist Alley Booth Photos at MCM London Comic Con October 2022

There were two hundred tables at Artists Alley on the opening Friday of MCM London Comic Con from Reed POP Expo, held at the London ExCel Centre. And unlike the pre-pandemic times, everyone got a booth to themselves, recycled from when they turned it into a hospital with large aisles, it gave a real sense of luxury compared to the rabbit warrens of other shows. And here is a look at all 200 of the booths and tables of Artists Alley, with a few publisher booths thrown in for good measure. And all are sponsored by ComiXology Originals. You can also catch up with the cosplay at the show right here.

Also, I had a great story one of the creator/publishers told methey were only here because of previous coverage on Bleeding Cool like this, showing them that it was possible, that people like them were doing it, and demonstrating what their booths could look like. And they were rather excited that they were now going to be a part of the very thing that first attracted them!

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay, and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2, and many more.