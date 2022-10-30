52 Shots Of Cosplay at MCM London Comic Con October 2022

Normally my cosplay galleries from MCM London Comic Con are a little bigger than this, but I had some conflicting events this weekend. Still, I managed to get a hefty selection, of solo or team photos taken with permission. though wider shots of the crowd were just taken candidly.. MCM London Comic Con, run nd owned by Reed POP Expo, has become the central location for cosplay in the UK now, and selling out the ExCel centre yesterday, remains an impressive feat, and a hefty percentage of those attending were in full cosplay. Take a look at some of the examples that caught my eye over the last couple of days. As for the rest of the show, I also have a From One Side Of The Show To The Other video to share…if you see yourself, let us know in the comments!

This will also be shortly followed by a look at almost every wbooth in Artists Alley at MCM London Comic Con earlier today. It takes hours just to shoot the photos; imagine just how long it takes Reed to set up these things.

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay, and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2, and many more.