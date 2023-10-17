Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Arcbound, new york comic con, spawn, todd mcfarlane, tom hardy

The 25 Hottest Selling Comics Of New York Comic Con

These are the hottest raw comic book of New York Comic Con. Topping the list is the five-cover set of Arcbound #1 signed by Tom Hardy.

No CGC slabs here, these are the hottest raw comic books of New York Comic Con on eBay right now. Topping the list was the five-cover set of Arcbound #1 showing the power of Peaky Blinders, signed by Tom Hardy, Scott Snyder, Ryan Smallman and Frank Tieri. Only two eBay listings have sold, one for $600 for the set and one for $1500. Individual copies are being listed from $160 to $650 on eBay right now, depending upon their scarcity and who signed them.

The hottest individual comic of New York Comic Con goes to the Autographed Todd McFarlane Rare Spawn's Universe Sampler Image 2023 which has many sales north of $500, but one at $845. It's not an outlier either.

Limiting the issues has help certain markets drive up prices, which is why the Brzrkr 1 Pen & Ink Andrew CurreyNew York Comic Con Gold-Gilded cover at is limited to only fifty copies, with 24k gold has sold for up to $700. Other limited edition Brzrkr covers, some with prints of just five or ten, or fifty with foil covers from Takashi Okazaki have also sold for silly numbers. Same with the American Psycho #1 Bruder Business Card Variant Foil variant limited to fifty copies, selling for $380.

The Department Of Truth #1 "Bootleg" Edition has been selling briskly for up to $175. The Moon Man #1 ashcan from Kid Cudi, part of Image Comics' Massive-Verse has been selling for up to $100. And The Bad Idea Save Now #1 comic which forced people to run around the New York Comic Con showfloor, has paid off for runners, selling for $125

The GI Joe comic Duke #1 Ashcan from Image/Skybound is getting sales of $150.While the Transformers #1 Foil Exclusive is a mere $115. Also from Skybound, the reissued Invincible #1 Sketch Blood Foil Variant has been picking up $120 sales

Marvel Comics gave a bunch of comics away to people who came to certain New York Comic Con panels, which seems to have proved a fruitful hour of their time.

However, maybe because it was so popular, the Avengers #6 Exclusive Marvel Panel Variant from the Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con showing off the future of the Vampires and the Avengers in Blood Hunt can only score $75 on eBay.

DC Comics has a bunch of New York Comic Confoil covers, sold at a premium but fetching even more. Superman Annual #1 going for $190, Batman #251 going for $90, (both versions), DC Long Halloween for $70, Harley Quinn #32 for $80, Batman #181 for $70, Batman #1 for $65, Booster Gold #1 for $50,

While, slightly left field, a comic featuring the fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, Musk Vs Zuck by Tillavision has sold for an impressive $80.

