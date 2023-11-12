Posted in: Comics, Cosplay, Current News | Tagged: cosplay, thought bubble

37 Shots Of Cosplay From The Final Day Of Thought Bubble

The final day of Thought Bubble Comic Con held a second, smaller cosplay parade, to follow yesterday's. A good tip if you want to win prizes!

The final day of Thought Bubble Comic Con in Harrogate has now finished. As a comic con, it's not as cosplay-focused as some, with a greater focus on comic books. But there was plenty about. And Sunday, a quieter day than the Saturday, held another, smaller cosplay parade, to follow that from yesterday. The hot tip in that case is, that you have a better chance of winning the prizes if you go on the Sunday. Prizes were courtesy of the cosplay parade sponsored by Dead Northern at the show, with separate prizes for kids and adults, with additional prizes for spookiness. Here's a look at the cosplay on display at Thought Bubble today, hosted by Kofi Smiles of BBC Humberside. I've already sent the highest-resolution versions I have to some of yesterday's participants…

Thought Bubble, took place this weekend at the Harrogate Convention Centre on the 11th and 12th of November, from 10am-6pm. Bleeding Cool will be there… as well as the following guests: Jason Aaron, Dapo Adeola, Charlie Adlard, John Allison, Natalie Andrewson, Juni Ba, Kristyna Baczynski, Brandt & Stein, Nick Brokenshire, Abby Bulmer, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Paul Cornell, CROM, Andy Diggle, D'Israeli, Ian Edginton, Tom Eglington, Al Ewing, The Etherington Brothers, Matt Ferguson, Kieron Gillen, Sarah Graley, Isabel Greenberg, Lewis Hancox, Abz J Harding, Luke Healy, Scott Hoffman, Kev Hopgood, Jock, Arielle Jovellanos, Kim-Joy, Shazleen Khan, Marc Laming, Roger Langridge, John Lees, Jeff Lemire, Isaac Lenkiewicz, Sonia Leong, Brian Level, Tula Lotay, Dave McCaig, John McCrea, Mick McMahon, Lize Meddings, Leah Moore, Anna Morozova, Alex Norris, Molly Knox Ostertag, Guillermo Ortego, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Alex Paknadel, Jacob Phillips, Sean Phillips, John Reppion, Patric Reynolds, Alison Sampson, Jules Scheele, Brian Schirmer, Martin Simmonds, Martin Simpson, Rachael Smith, Richard Starkings, Hamish Steele, ND Stevenson, Rachael Stott, Lucy Sullivan, Babs Tarr, Zoe Thorogood, Ram V, Judith Vanistendael, VER, John Wagner, Christian Ward, Neil Watson-Slorance, Caspar Wijngaard, Chrissy Williams, Rob Williams and Steve Yeowell.

